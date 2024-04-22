The Week's News in Artificial Intelligence The world’s #1 online resource for current news and trends in artificial intelligence.

AI-Weekly, a premier, human-curated, news aggregation service powered by Mind Vault Solutions Ltd., today announced that it has surpassed 16,000 weekly readers.

Our dedication to delivering high-quality, human-curated information is at the very heart of what we do.” — Aaron Di Blasi

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-Weekly, a premier, human-curated, news aggregation service powered by Mind Vault Solutions Ltd., today announced that it has surpassed 16,000 weekly readers. This milestone underscores the newsletter's continued commitment to providing the most relevant and impactful news in artificial intelligence each week, to professionals, educators, and enthusiasts, worldwide.

AI-Weekly, renowned for its comprehensive coverage and human-curated selection of AI news, has become an essential resource for staying current in a rapidly evolving field. "Reaching this milestone so quickly after launch reflects the trust and value that our readers place in our content," said Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher at AI-Weekly. "Our dedication to delivering high-quality, human-curated information is at the very heart of what we do."

The newsletter aggregates and curates top news and trends in artificial intelligence each week, emphasizing productivity tips, guides, walkthroughs, and explainer videos. AI-Weekly is committed to enhancing the readership experience by integrating advanced AI technology, which aids in sifting, organizing, and categorizing news, while ensuring that editorial decisions remain in the hands of human editors.

Key Highlights:

Human-Curated Content: Every article in the AI-Weekly newsletter is selected by an editorial team led by Aaron Di Blasi, ensuring content is not only timely, but always insightful.

Free Subscription: AI-Weekly is completely free for all subscribers. The publication supports itself through sponsorships that allow companies and organizations to reach this growing audience each week.

Legal and Ethical Compliance: Adherence to international data privacy laws and regulations is a cornerstone of the publication's operation, ensuring compliance with laws for sending email across the globe.

Engagement and Feedback: The newsletter's editorial direction is shaped by ongoing engagement with and feedback from its readers and the AI community at large, reflecting the publication's commitment to change and ongoing iteration.

The AI-Weekly newsletter is released via email, RSS and social media every Tuesday morning at 6:00 AM ET. Interested individuals can subscribe to read it by visiting AI-Weekly's Subscription Page.

About AI-Weekly

Managed by Mind Vault Solutions Ltd., AI-Weekly is the world's leading artificial intelligence publication that provides free, high-quality, human-curated, educational resources, news, and updates on a weekly basis. As of today, it is trusted by more than 16,000 AI professionals, educators, and enthusiasts, all over the world.