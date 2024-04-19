Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory Shares Love for God and Life Through Poetry
Believers of all ages can spiritually connect with her poems.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and poet Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory assembled an array of Christian-themed poems in her two books “Listen With Your Heart” and “Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart.” Her love for the Lord and her willingness to serve Him in different areas of her life is manifested in her using her gift for creative writing to write about her journey as a faithful follower of God.
The first book, “Listen With Your Heart,” is an amalgamation of Christian faith-based poetry, affirmations, lessons and musings. According to Allison Walker of Pacific Book Review, “Any reader will find Platt-Gregory’s work easy to follow and understand, and inspiring in its message of faith and trust in Jesus.”
In the second book, “Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart,” she embodies the title by opening the book with a poem that reminds all the faithful to strive to become like Jesus. She also writes about how to “Choose Life and Live” in the advent of a new year. She also has touched the topics of marriage and a Christian wedding.
This book is also promoted in The New York Times Book Review, December 3, 2023 issue, where they showcase visually stunning mock-ups of the books accompanied by intriguing blurbs that entice readers to delve into each unique narrative. The YouTube channel Discourse also discussed Platt-Gregory's second book and commented how much of an easy-read the book is and how interconnected each piece is with the others. And in a book review from The US Review of Books, Barbara Bamberger Scott writes, “With sincere impetus and an imagination that has allowed her to build on her inspiration for spiritual guidelines posited in poetic expression, Platt-Gregory presents a focus for dynamic group sharing and quiet individual contemplation.”
Invest in these part poetry collection, part prayer book, and part devotional books by grabbing copies now on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube