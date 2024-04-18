Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,731 in the last 365 days.

$1M In Grants Available for K-12 Summer Science Instruction

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said $1 million in grants are available for North Dakota organizations to offer summer programs for K-12 students to learn about artificial intelligence, cybersecurity or STEM, which is short for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The money is available only for this year’s summer programs, meaning those that are held from May through September. Organizations that are eligible to apply include public and tribal schools or districts, colleges, city or county government agencies, and groups with experience in offering programs for K-12 students.

Baesler said grants may be used to start a program, or to maintain or strengthen an existing initiative. Organizations that intend to offer the programs in the future will be preferred in receiving grant awards.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. May 1. The Department of Public Instruction’s website has the application and additional information about the program. The $1 million comes from a portion of the COVID-19 pandemic relief funds provided to the state of North Dakota.

You just read:

$1M In Grants Available for K-12 Summer Science Instruction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more