$1M In Grants Available for K-12 Summer Science Instruction

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said $1 million in grants are available for North Dakota organizations to offer summer programs for K-12 students to learn about artificial intelligence, cybersecurity or STEM, which is short for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The money is available only for this year’s summer programs, meaning those that are held from May through September. Organizations that are eligible to apply include public and tribal schools or districts, colleges, city or county government agencies, and groups with experience in offering programs for K-12 students.

Baesler said grants may be used to start a program, or to maintain or strengthen an existing initiative. Organizations that intend to offer the programs in the future will be preferred in receiving grant awards.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. May 1. The Department of Public Instruction’s website has the application and additional information about the program. The $1 million comes from a portion of the COVID-19 pandemic relief funds provided to the state of North Dakota.