Irvinei Doorbell Is LIVE NOW On Kickstarter - 50% Off
EINPresswire.com/ -- Irvinei, the innovator in smart home technology, is now live on Kickstarter, changing the way people interact with their doorways. It is an AI-Powered Smart Home and Security System, which is a seamless blend of Style, Security, and Comfort.
This doorbell is LIVE on Kickstarter. It's over 600% funded and hit its goal in just 30 mins.
Check Irvinei doorbell on Kickstarter
The response to Irvinei on Kickstarter has been nothing short of phenomenal. Within minutes of launch, Irvinei surpassed its funding goal by over 600%, showcasing the immense demand for this innovative product. This is the journey towards the future of home security.
It is available at an introductory offer of $259, a significant discount from its retail value of $512, backers will also receive a complimentary 6-month premium subscription.
Backers of Irvinei on Kickstarter will not only be among the first to experience its groundbreaking features but also contribute to shaping the future of home security. Don't miss this chance to be part of this journey.
To learn more about Irvinei and secure the early bird discount, visit our Kickstarter campaign page.
About Irvinei:
Upgrading the living standards by offering people Personal Assistant and Bodyguard using AI-powered Smart Home and Security System with Touch Screen Doorbell.
Khurram Hussain
Check Irvinei doorbell on Kickstarter
To learn more about Irvinei and secure the early bird discount, visit our Kickstarter campaign page.
Irvinei
+1 973-337-3199
email us here
