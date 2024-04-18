North Dakota Appellate Case System notification system update

The public portal notification in the North Dakota Appellate Case System received an update today. Notifications of prior filings may not have been sent. To ensure that all counsel and parties receive notifications, an email with all docket entries and documents in cases since the new system went live on August 8, 2024, will be sent today. This may be duplicative of a prior notification. After that initial notification, you will receive an hourly notification if any docket entries added to a case in which you are counsel or a party.

We thank you for your patience during this transition. Please contact the Clerk’s office with any questions.