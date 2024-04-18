Jackson County Prepares for Off-Site Court

Jackson County students, educators, and officials prepare to host the Supreme Court of Ohio for oral arguments in the Off-Site Court program on April 24.

Preparations are underway in Jackson County to welcome the Supreme Court of Ohio for an official session of oral arguments in a program called Off-Site Court.

Jackson Middle School in Jackson will become the courtroom for the state’s court of last resort on Wednesday, April 24. Supreme Court staff has been working closely with local officials, educators, and law enforcement over the past year to prepare for the event.

“This is quite likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to be able to host the Supreme Court in this county and bring this type of event to the students and the general public,” said Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge and Judicial Host Coordinator Justin Skaggs.

This is the 83rd Off-Site Court session since the program started in 1987, and the first in Jackson County. It will be a unique lesson in the third branch of government for approximately 350 students from Jackson High School, Oak Hill City Schools, Wellston High School, Christian Life School, and Buckeye Career Center, as they participate in a Q&A session with the Supreme Court justices, observe oral arguments, and discuss the cases with the attorneys who present the case.

To ready students, Jackson County teachers are working with local attorney educators to preview the cases. “This is an opportunity to take what the kids learn in the classroom and make it come alive,” Jackson County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Regan told teachers during a March planning meeting with Supreme Court staff and attorney educators.

Jackson County students see Off-Site Court as an important event that will benefit both their own education and their broader community. “I greatly appreciate the Supreme Court taking their time to come to Jackson County, not only for students like me, but for my community to be more aware of what is going on,” said Bailey Witt, a Jackson High School senior with an interest in pursuing law.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy and her fellow justices are looking forward to meeting the students and the chance to show them how they can find career satisfaction and community service through a career in the law.

Oral arguments will begin at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. All arguments will be streamed live online at SupremeCourt.ohio.gov and on the Ohio Channel, which also archives them.