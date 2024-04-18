31st Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet April 19

TOPEKA—The 31st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, to discuss nominees and set the interview schedule to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Woodson County.

The vacancy was created by the January 8 death of District Magistrate Thomas Mikulka.

The 31st Judicial District is composed of Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties.

Nominees

Nancy Mahan, Fredonia, LaDow & Spohn, Inc.

Jeffrey McCullough, Yates Center, sheriff, Woodson County Sheriff's Office

Zelda Schlotterbeck, Yates Center, Woodson County Attorney

The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

The interview schedule will be announced when it's final.

Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



District magistrate judge appointment process



A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Woodson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill district magistrate judge positions.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 31st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; David Clark and Mark Lair, Chanute; Nancy Burns and John Chenoweth, Fredonia; Douglas Depew, Neodesha; Craig Mentzer, Neosho Falls; Shelia Lampe, Piqua; and Donald Greg Taylor, Stark.