2024 AME Institute Burbank: 5 Day Professional Development for Arts, Media, and Entertainment Educators
Join us on June 24-28, 2024 in Burbank, CA for specially curated programming specifically for arts, media, and entertainment educators!BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arts Media and Entertainment Institute (AME Institute), a non-profit committed to building a strong pipeline from public education to the creative industries, is thrilled to announce its exciting plans for their annual 3 day institute. AME Institute Burbank will welcome over 600 educators to Burbank for workshops, trainings, and networking opportunities that they have developed with local entertainment industry partners including Dolby, Nickelodeon, Television Academy Foundation, Disney, Woodbury University, Filmtools, Anonymous Sound, MUD, S4 Studios, and Illuminar. Additional programming partners include Sony Pictures Entertainment, Snap, Variety, Adobe, Soundtrap, Toon Boom, SideFX, and more to be announced.
AME Institute Burbank is proud to unveil several highlights of this event:
Curated Sessions and Programming: In partnership with creative arts industry leaders and in response to the evolving needs of the arts media and entertainment industries, AME Institute Burbank curates programming to equip educators with the skills and knowledge their students need to succeed in today's ever changing creative arts industries. These programs will offer specialized training in focused areas such as visual arts, design, theater, film/television, dance, vfx/gaming/animation, and more, providing educators with the tools and insight their students need to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. Educators are given the opportunity to design their own path of programming over the three days to allow for a variety of educational opportunities that may span multiple disciplines and areas of focus. AME Institutes begin with a kick-off presentation and keynote presenter. The 2024 Keynote Speaker is to be announced. Previous keynote speakers include actress Phylicia Rashad, Meowolf Founder Vince Kadlubek, and Warner Bros. Executive Dan Dark.
Pre-Institute Special Programming: To foster growth and continued education for the AME teachers, AME Institute Burbank will be offering multiple options for pre-institute programming. These programs include a Pre-Institute Adobe Certification bootcamp presented by Edge Gain designed to help teachers pass the Adobe Certified Professional exam and equip participants with the necessary skills to effectively teach Adobe Apps and prepare students for certification. This offering will be available Monday, June 24th and Tuesday, June 25th from 9am-4pm. Adobe certification will be offered by Certiport Wednesday, June 26 through Friday, June 28 as part of the AME Institute. In addition to this two day bootcamp, AME Institute is also offering free registration for a Pre-Apprenticeship Day presented by the BRIC foundation which will focus on the tools and resources teachers need to develop and maintain a Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program (Pre-RAP) or Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) pathway.
AME Expo Burbank 2024: Bringing together 50+ industry partners for a four hour expo provides educators with a chance to speak 1 on 1 with software partners, community based organizations, community colleges, and anyone who can help provide resources needed to further the success of their students. Leading industry software providers will also present 30 minute demos of industry standard software for teachers to explore and bring back to their classrooms. Current AME Expo partners include Certiport, Cineacloud, Earn and Learn, Editmentor, SideFX, Study Smart Tutors, Inc., UCLA School of Theatre Film and Television Summer Institute, and Wix Tomorrow.
Snap Foundation Wellness Room: Snap Foundation, a leading supporter of the AME Institute, is sponsoring a special Wellness Room for the 2024 Institute to emphasize the importance of student and teacher mental health. Special programming will focus on wellness practices that can be brought back to teacher’s schools and classrooms. When not being used for programming, this stylish “teacher’s lounge” will be a place for educators to unwind and connect during the busy conference schedule.
About Arts Media and Entertainment Institute: Arts Media and Entertainment Institute (AME Institute) is a leading educational non-profit dedicated to nurturing educators in the arts, media, and entertainment industries and strengthening the pipeline from public education to the creative industries.
Current 2024 Sponsors for AME Institute events include Adobe, CVL Economics, CA Film Commission, Dolby, Editmentor, Soundtrap, Toon Boom, Visit Burbank, Wacom Technologies, Woodbury University, and Wix Tomorrow. The AME Institute is supported through funding from the Snap Foundation and Sony Pictures Entertainment.
For more information about AME Institute Burbank, please visit www.ameinstitute.org/burbank2024
For more information about the AME Institute, please visit www.ameinstitute.org
Contact: Ashley Adams, Executive Director of AME Institute
(e)ashley@ameinstitute.org
(p)(619).743.0519
Ashley Adams
Arts Media and Entertainment Institute
+1 619-743-0519
ashley@ameinstitute.org
AME Institute Sizzle Reel