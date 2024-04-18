Tom Lee Park Joins List of 12 Iconic Experiences as London Times Touts Memphis as America's Most Fun City Right Now
Open less than a year, Tom Lee Park quickly claims spot as a top Memphis destination
...they’ll talk fondly of return visits, lured by the heady combination of blues, barbecue and a laid-back attitude that permeates the coolest music city in the country.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memphis has been crowned America’s Most Fun City by the London Times. The revered newspaper called Memphis the “Deep South’s liveliest spot” in its April 9 article This is America’s Most Fun City Right Now — Here’s Why. And just seven months after its opening, Tom Lee Park made the newspaper’s list of must-do experiences during 48 hours in Memphis.
— Zoey Goto, The Times of London
Tom Lee Park was named to honor the heroism of Memphian Tom Lee, who couldn’t swim but saved 32 people when a sternwheeler capsized in the Mississippi River in 1925. The Memphis River Parks Partnership is preparing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Tom Lee’s heroic rescue next year.
In touting Memphis to international tourists, journalist Zoey Goto writes (with British spelling), “But speak to seasoned travellers who have visited this spot in southwest Tennessee — often as a harmonious pitstop between the honky-tonks of Nashville and jazz joints of New Orleans — and they’ll talk fondly of return visits, lured by the heady combination of blues, barbecue and a laid-back attitude that permeates the coolest music city in the country.”
Here's the recommended 48-hour itinerary from the Times:
Day one
• Morning: meet the ducks at the Peabody hotel
• Eat at: Arcade Restaurant
• Afternoon: National Civil Rights Museum
• Drink at: Earnestine & Hazel’s
• Evening: Tom Lee Park
• Eat at: Central BBQ
Day Two
• Morning: see the Reverend Al Green
• Eat at: Beauty Shop Restaurant
• Afternoon: Graceland
• Drink at: Tiger and Peacock
• Evening: Sun Studio
• Eat at: Crosstown Concourse
Tom Lee Park features a hammock grove that overlook the Mississippi River, the 15,000-square-foot Sunset Canopy with courts for pickleball and pick-up basketball (with equipment available to borrow free of charge), extensive educational and fitness programming, a Ben and Jerry’s ice cream stand and the 23,000-square-foot Life on the River playground that features a playscape inspired by the Mississippi River. Just this month Tom Lee Park’s playground was named one of the 11 Most Unique Playgrounds in the U.S. by Mental Floss.
The all-new $61 million Tom Lee Park opened Labor Day weekend 2023. Since then, more than 400,000 people from across Memphis, across the country and around the world have visited Tom Lee Park.
About Memphis River Parks Partnership
Memphis River Parks Partnership is a nonprofit public-private partnership that works with and for the people of Memphis to trigger the transformative power of the river. The Partnership connects the people of Memphis to their river through five park districts along five miles of the Mississippi River. The park districts include Tom Lee Park, a 31-acre park on the riverfront in Downtown Memphis, named to honor the heroism of Memphian Tom Lee, who couldn’t swim but saved 32 people when a sternwheeler capsized in the Mississippi River in 1925. More information is available at memphisriverparks.org.
