On Divine Conversations: Author Stephen Schey Writes “God-Moses-Me: Conversations With God”
An examination of age-old spiritual dialogue with the wisdom of Moses.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world filled with questions about faith, existence, and the divine, author Stephen Schey draws inspiration from the incredible relationship between Moses and the Almighty as chronicled in the Book of Exodus. In his published book, “God-Moses-Me: Conversations With God,” Schey examines the timeless wisdom hidden within divine dialogues.
Moses, revered as a pillar of both Jewish and Christian faiths, enjoyed a unique relationship with God, characterized by intimate and ‘friendly’ casual conversations. Schey, an explorer of the spiritual expanse, takes readers on a thought-provoking expedition, pondering over the topics that might have transpired during these sacred exchanges.
With meticulous attention to detail, “God-Moses-Me” explores over twenty compelling themes, ranging from the mystery of suffering to the intricacies of divine authority. Through the lens of Moses, Schey offers significant insights into the complexities of faith, encouraging readers to seek solace and understanding within the pages of Scripture.
As Schey eloquently puts it, “The Bible holds the answers to many of our questions, yet there is no index where we can look up our queries. Instead, it is through daily reading and meditation that we can truly uncover the divine truths that resonate with our souls.”
More than a mere scholarly endeavor, “God-Moses-Me” is a heartfelt invitation to believers and seekers alike to a transformative journey of spiritual growth and enlightenment. Whether one is a seasoned Christian, a new convert, or a curious skeptic, Schey’s work promises to inspire and uplift, providing discernment to the mysteries of faith and the realization of the legacy of Moses.
Author Stephen Schey’s journey toward faith was as unconventional as it was inspiring. Trained in mathematics and sciences at the United States Naval Academy, Schey’s career took him on a diverse path, from serving aboard submarines to going into nuclear engineering. However, it was his deep-rooted quest for spiritual understanding that ultimately led him to the revelations encapsulated in “God-Moses-Me.”
Schey currently resides in Wickenburg, Arizona, with his beloved wife, Ellen, surrounded by the warmth and love of their extended family. Through his work, Schey seeks to reaffirm the timeless truths of Scripture and ignite a flame of curiosity and exploration in the hearts of readers worldwide.
Discover the secrets of divine dialogue with Moses as a guide with Stephen Schey’s “God-Moses-Me: Conversations With God,” available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
