dVIN Ltd and DWealth Education Partner to Bring Monetizable Webinars to the Global Wine Ecosystem
Program designed to bring blockchain proficiency and economic opportunity to the global wine industry as well as to all members of the investing communityALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dVIN Ltd, an entity building the universal protocol for luxury wine on the blockchain, and DWealth Education, a Learn2Earn educational platform that rewards knowledge seekers with wealth-building products, are pleased to announce the launch of a groundbreaking complimentary Learn2Earn interactive webinar program poised to bring blockchain proficiency and economic opportunity to the global investment-grade wine ecosystem including winemakers and distributors, wine collectors, wine financiers as well as to everyday investors seeking portfolio diversification and inflation hedging strategies.
The program will feature a series of informative, engaging, and timely webinars led by recognized experts in the financial, wine and blockchain industries. The webinar discussions will cover topics specifically designed to help winemakers grow and capitalize their business via blockchain innovation while helping investors, financial advisors and wine collectors explore new ways to build wealth and maximize portfolio returns through the tokenization of rare wine.
Furthermore, live webinar attendees will also have the opportunity to earn a multitude of rewards that will allow them to monetize their webinar participation including: fintech products, tokens, bottles of rare wine, tickets to wine events, membership discounts, and even continuing education (CE) credits for certain credentialed attendees.
The first live webinar will be held on Thursday, May 2nd at 3pm ET and will focus on how the latest blockchain ingenuity is being employed to combat inflation and protect one’s wealth from purchasing power erosion. Although many are now familiar with bitcoin being used to enhance risk-adjusted and absolute returns, most are still unaware of next-generation blockchain use-cases. This webinar will expose attendees to some of the newer concepts including the tokenization of inflation-resistant collectibles like rare wine as well as inflation-proof stablecoins. Attendees can reserve their complimentary spot by clicking here.
“We are excited to be working with DWealth Education on developing an educational webinar program that not only helps the global community of winemakers and wine investors explore ways to leverage blockchain innovation, but also gives them a way to immediately capitalize on it,” stated David Garrett, co-founder of dVIN.
“We are thrilled to be working with dVIN, the most respected name in wine tokenization, on this revolutionary webinar program that will undoubtedly bring new economic opportunity to all those engaged in the global wine trade as well as to all investors and financial advisors seeking new portfolio diversifiers during this era of record inflation and volatile stock markets,” stated Dara Albright, President of DWealth Education.
About DWealth Education
DWealth Education is a Learn2Earn educational platform that rewards knowledge seekers with wealth-building products in exchange for participating in complimentary, engaging, innovator-led courses that demonstrate how modern innovations, such as blockchain, fintech and web3, are shaping the future of industry, finance, government and economics. For more information, visit https://www.dwealth.education/ or follow on X at @DWealthEd.
About dVIN Ltd
dVIN is pioneering the digital transformation of the rare and investment-grade wine market through its innovative blockchain infrastructure. In 2024, dVIN will introduce $VIN (Vincoin), a groundbreaking cryptocurrency designed to facilitate transactions, data, and connectivity in the $100B luxury wine ecosystem. dVIN's blockchain solution enhances security, transparency, and efficiency in wine investment and collection, establishing a new standard for winemakers, investors and wine lovers around the world. For more information, visit https://dvin.tech or follow on X at @clubdvin.
Dara Albright
DWealth Education
+1 770-696-6986
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other