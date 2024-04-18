Chapman University Illuminates Emerging Talent at the 2nd Annual Orange Film Festival
Showcasing student-driven innovation and independent filmmakingORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts announces the return of the Orange Film Festival, taking place at The Frida Cinema from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 20th, 2023. This unique event, spearheaded by students and sponsored by the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics, celebrates the pioneering spirit of independent filmmakers and budding entrepreneurs.
The festival will feature a curated selection of ten short films by independent filmmakers, chosen by a distinguished panel of industry professionals. Each film competes for a cash prize and the opportunity to engage audiences through a special Q&A session with a soon-to-be-announced guest of honor. Tickets, including access to the film screenings, award ceremony, and guest Q&A, are available for $18 at https://www.orangefilmfest.com/tickets.
Derrick Davidian, Founder and CEO of the Orange Film Fest and a senior at Chapman’s School of Communication, expressed his enthusiasm for the festival's growth. "Following the success of our inaugural event, this year’s festival is set to surpass expectations," said Davidian. "It’s a platform for student filmmakers to showcase their creativity and drive, bringing fresh perspectives to the forefront of the cinematic world."
Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics, emphasized the festival's role in fostering innovation. "The Orange Film Festival is a vibrant example of how we empower young talent and we’re pleased to sponsor the festival this year. As film makers are oftentimes on a project and off a project, they are ‘gig workers’ and are, in many senses, entrepreneurs. We want to support the future of entertainment, creative expression and entrepreneurial action in the next generation of innovators,” said Dr. West.
The event also enjoys robust support from media giants such as The LA Times and Southern California News Group, as well as Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired café and coffee shop. These collaborations underline the community’s and industry’s commitment to nurturing artistic and entrepreneurial talents.
For more details about the Orange Film Festival and other entrepreneurship initiatives at Chapman University, please visit Chapman University's website.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Location: The Frida Cinema, 305 E 4th St Ste 100, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Tickets: Available online at Orange Film Fest Tickets
Join us for an inspiring evening that celebrates the convergence of film, art, and entrepreneurship. Discover the vibrant creativity of Orange County's future filmmakers and entrepreneurs at this not-to-be-missed event.
About Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics
The vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.
About Chapman University
Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. www.chapman.edu.
Rachel Svoboda
Sunday Brunch Agency
+19494665075 ext.
email us here
Tour of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship