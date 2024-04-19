American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) Condemns Ethiopian Government's Actions
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) issues a strong condemnation of the Ethiopian government's actions in the Amhara and Oromia regions, as well as the devastation wrought by its poorly executed "urban corridor development," resulting in man-made homelessness and the irreparable loss of historic landmarks in Addis Ababa.
The ongoing conflict instigated by the Federal government against Amhara civilians, coupled with various human rights violations and interference in religious rights, has plunged the nation into turmoil. Laetitia Bader, Deputy Africa Director at Human Rights Watch, has expressed profound concern over the deliberate mass killings of civilians by Ethiopian government forces, urging Ethiopia's partners, including the African Union and the UN, to take concrete steps to end impunity. U.S. Ambassador Ervin Massinga has also expressed alarm at reports of civilian casualties and displacement in the Oromia Special Zone and the Northern Shoa Zone of the Amhara region, emphasizing the need to protect civilians and seek dialogue to address Ethiopia's complex crisis.
Moreover, the indiscriminate demolition of homes in Addis Ababa, without due process, has significantly worsened poverty and displaced over 500,000 Ethiopians. Although the "urban corridor development" initiative by the government could have benefits if properly managed, AEPAC is alarmed by its shortsighted planning and poor execution, which has precipitated widespread homelessness, loss of historical sites and irreplaceable landmarks.
Given the dire situation in Ethiopia, AEPAC urges all Ethiopians to unite in demanding an immediate end to the war against Amhara civilians, the cessation of killings in Oromia and other regions, the immediate halt to demolitions of historic neighborhoods in Addis Ababa, and the restoration of rights and reparations for the injustices faced by Addis Ababa residents. Furthermore, immediate action is needed to provide relief for drought-stricken civilians in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions.
Additionally, AEPAC strongly condemns attacks on Ethiopian religious institutions and calls for an end to religious persecution. We also stand firm in our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners of conscience. To ensure long-term peace and prosperity in the nation, it is imperative that all perpetrators are held accountable.
The American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee remains committed to advocating for peace, human rights, and justice in Ethiopia while advancing positive US-Ethiopia relationship.
For media inquiries, please contact Chris Drum.
About AEPAC: The American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the interests of Ethiopians in the United States and advocating for democratic governance, human rights, and socio-economic development in Ethiopia.
