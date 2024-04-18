Attorney General Jackley Announces Prison Inmate Convicted By Jury on Charges Against Correctional Officer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, April 18, 2024

PIERRE, S.D – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced a South Dakota Penitentiary Inmate was convicted Thursday on three charges including possession of a weapon and making threats against a correctional officer.

Roland Winfred Miner, 31, was convicted of one felony count of Possession of a Weapon by an Inmate and two misdemeanor counts of Threatening a Law Enforcement Officer.

The incident occurred Nov. 5, 2022 when Miner was found to have possessed a weapon while in prison. At the same time, Miner threatened a penitentiary correctional officer.

“This is another example of the dangers our law enforcement and correctional officers face on the job,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the correctional officer involved, the investigators and prosecutors who worked this case and the jury for its verdict.”

A sentencing date will be set in the near future, but Miner faces a maximum sentence of 25 years on the new convictions. He is currently serving two sentences out of Minnehaha County for one count of Intentional Damage to Property and one count of Simple Assault on Law Enforcement.

The case was investigated by the penitentiary’s Special Investigations Unit and was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

