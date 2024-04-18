Request for Applications - Youth Bicycle Clinic and Ride Event

DOEE seeks eligible entities to educate youth in the District on bicycle maintenance, safety, and basic repairs and to (1) help them become bicycle pioneers in their respective communities, (2) deepen their knowledge and exposure to engineering concepts, and (3) encourage them to seek alternative forms of transportation. The amount available for the project is approximately $50,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-DBD-844 ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is May 20, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected] .

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.