Drummond urges House passage of bill to address illegal immigration

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 18, 2024) – Amid the continued failure of the Biden Administration to secure the border and obey federal law, Attorney General Gentner Drummond today urged the state House to approve a new bill that would allow state law enforcement to arrest and incarcerate illegal immigrants.

Drummond requested the Legislature to take action on a state-based solution that would assist his efforts to eradicate the countless illegal marijuana grow operations often run by foreign nationals.

He said the measure, which is authored by House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, is desperately needed due to the Biden Administration’s utter failure to address the illegal immigration crisis and secure the nation’s southern border.

“As members of the Legislature prepare to vote on this bill, I want them to understand that this is about promoting public safety and giving law enforcement the tools they need to protect Oklahomans,” the Attorney General said. “I’m sure we will hear plenty of left-wing rhetoric from the Open Border caucus. I’m sure we will hear accusations of race-baiting and political pandering. All of that is no more than a smokescreen to cover the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border.”

Drummond said he is thankful legislative leaders are advancing a bill to address the situation.

“Where the federal government is failing, our state leaders are stepping up to solve the problem and protect Oklahomans,” he said. “I am grateful to Speaker McCall and Pro Tempore Treat for advancing HB 4156. I am hopeful that it will pass both chambers and be signed by the Governor as soon as possible.”

Under the bill, a first offense would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a maximum $500 fine. That individual would then be required to leave the state within 72 hours following his or her conviction or release from custody, whichever comes later.

Subsequent offenses or offenses committed during a crime would be a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a maximum $1,000 fine. As with an initial offense, the individual would have to leave the state within 72 hours following his or her conviction or release from custody, whichever comes later.