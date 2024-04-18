Tax990 Enables Streamlined E-filing Of Form 990-EZ For Nonprofits To Meet Their May 15th Deadline

The Tax990 Team is ready to assist nonprofit organizations of all sizes with their IRS 990 E-filing requirements well in advance of their May 15th deadline.

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the tax filing deadline of May 15, 2024, approaches, nonprofits, and tax-exempt organizations nationwide are diligently preparing to meet their reporting obligations. With a range of 990 forms available, it is vital for each organization to carefully select and submit the correct form to ensure compliance.Smaller nonprofits can easily fulfill their annual filing requirements by using Form 990-N. For organizations that fall between small and large and do not qualify for the full Form 990, filing Form 990-EZ is necessary. Typically, this applies to nonprofits with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.Although Form 990-EZ requires some information and can be time-consuming to prepare, Tax990, the leading IRS-authorized e-filing solution, offers user-friendly software. This allows nonprofits to conveniently prepare and e-file their 990-EZ returns before the deadline.Having established itself as a trusted e-filing solution for numerous nonprofits across the U.S., Tax990 offers user-friendly cloud-based software for completing 990-EZ filings with ease. Here are some of the key benefits nonprofit leaders can enjoy by choosing Tax990 for their 990-EZ filing.- Intuitive User Interface: Tax990 offers a user-friendly interface, allowing clients to effortlessly manage all aspects of their 990 filings in one convenient location.- Convenient Form Preparation: Clients can choose how they want to fill out their 990-EZ form – either they can enter the data directly on the form (form-based) or use the interview-style preparation to generate the form.- Free Schedules: Tax990 automatically includes the Schedules required at no extra cost, based on the data they enter on their 990-EZ form.- Copy Data: Clients who have previously filed their 990 returns with Tax990 can easily transfer that data to their current year's form, streamlining the filing process.- Bulk Upload: Tax990 offers Excel templates to facilitate a seamless import of filing data for their clients.- Internal Audit Check: The built-in error check system audits the completed 990-EZ returns based on the IRS Business Rules to make sure they are error-free.- Instant Status Updates: After transmission, clients can receive instant updates regarding the IRS status of their 990-EZ forms via email or text notifications.- Free Retransmission: In the event of IRS rejection, Tax990 enables clients to correct errors on their 990-EZ returns and resubmit them at no additional cost.- Advanced Security: Incorporating advanced security protocols, Tax990 ensures that sensitive information is completely secure.- Dedicated Support: To assist their clients with any questions during the filing process, Tax990 has an experienced support team available via live chat, phone, and email.PRO Features - Exclusive for Tax Professionals. Paid preparers and EROs who manage the 990 filings for their clients can greatly benefit from the PRO features offered by Tax990.- Staff Management - Tax990 enables tax professionals to invite team members, assign roles, and delegate tasks for efficient management of 990 filings.- Client Management - Tax professionals can easily share completed returns with clients via email, allowing them to review and approve the returnsconveniently.- E-Signing Options - After completing 990-EZ, Tax990 offers tax professionals the option to obtain e-signatures from clients using Form 8453-TE or 8879-TE.Tax990 also supports the e-filing of the following forms that nonprofits may need to file.- Form 990-N: E-postcard designed for organizations with gross receipts ≤ $50,000- Form 990: Long-form designed for organizations with annual gross receipts ≥ $200,000 or total assets ≥ $500,000.- Form 990-PF: Applicable to private foundations, regardless of gross receipts or assets.- CA Form 199: Applicable to nonprofits operating in California.- Form 8868: Used to request a 6-month automatic extension for filing 990 and other nonprofit tax returns.- Form 1120-POL: Applicable for political organizations- Form 8038-CP: Used by issuers of tax-exempt bonds to request a credit for the interest payments they makeNonprofit organizations and tax professionals can begin their 990 e-filing journey today by creating a free account at Tax990.com.Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of Tax990, has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

