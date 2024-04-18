DMV News You Can Use for April 2024

A Message from Director Robinson

It's a wonderful time of year to be out and about in the District. You can help make your visit to DC DMV a positive experience by planning ahead and reviewing our Document Verification Guide prior to visiting a service center. The guide will help you determine which documents you need to bring to a DMV Service Center to complete your transaction in one visit.

April is National Donate Life Month and in this month's newsletter, we encourage residents to help save a life by registering to become an organ donor. It's easy and you can even update your donor status on our mobile app.

Additionally, as more pedestrians are out this time of year, please read our pedestrian safety tips below on how to follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Coming up on Wednesday, April 24, I will testify before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment in DMV's Budget Oversight Hearing, providing testimony on Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2025 Budget: A Fair Shot: Strategic Investments and Shared Sacrifice.

And as a reminder, you can join our DC DMV Live Chat held the first Thursday of each month. For a full hour, we will respond in real-time to any of your DMV related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, May 2 at 12 pm.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

DMV News You Can Use - April 2024