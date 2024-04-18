Amid Digital SAT Uncertainty, University of Chicago Graduate Revolutionizes ACT Prep
New ‘ACT Hacking’ method promises significant ACT score improvements with a money-back guarantee, transforming standardized test preparation for high schoolersTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With plenty of confusion about the rollout of the new digital SAT, one company is forging a new path for high school students. ACT preparation company Boosted Brains is recommending that students avoid the uncertainty of the new, adaptive SAT by instead taking the ACT. The company claims to have a proven method of mastering the ACT, meaning that students don’t need to worry about the unknowns of the new SAT.
Boosted Brains has pioneered the launch of a groundbreaking ACT preparation method called 'ACT Hacking.' This innovative approach is designed to significantly improve student scores through a strategy-focused technique that is not commonly addressed in traditional standardized test prep methods.
The 'ACT Hacking' method was developed by University of Chicago graduate and Boosted Brains founder Carson Weekley after years of extensive research and testing with hundreds of students. The process focuses on identifying and overcoming specific 'traps' set by the ACT test, such as misleading answer choices and unnecessarily complex questions. This targeted approach has proven to dramatically simplify test preparation and lead to notable score improvements.
"We’ve seen incredible results with our students, consistently surpassing their expected score improvements," said Weekley. "Our program is designed to turn academic potential into real performance, ensuring students not only meet but exceed their goals. With 'ACT Hacking,' we're making high ACT scores more accessible than ever before."
As one student put it, “I always did well in school but struggled with standardized tests. Carson showed me why you shouldn't study for the ACT like a normal high school test. Because I took his class, I improved my score by 8 points!”
The program not only offers personalized coaching and strategic test preparation but also guarantees a minimum score improvement of 4 points. To date, Weekley’s methods have helped hundreds of students with an average score improvement of more than 5 points.
About Boosted Brains:
Boosted Brains is a boutique ACT preparation company based in Tampa, FL that provides coaching to students around the United States. The company specializes in innovative educational strategies that transform test preparation. With over 6 years of experience, founder Carson Weekley has helped students achieve and surpass their college admissions goals through personalized coaching and his unique 'ACT Hacking' technique.
