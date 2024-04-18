Banle Group announces 2023 full year results

HONG KONG, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banle Group (the “Group” or “Banle”) (Nasdaq: BANL), a reputable marine fuel logistic company in the Asia Pacific, today reported its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023 (“FY2023”).



Results compared with the full year ended December 31, 2022 (“FY2022”) are as follows:

For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change Revenue US$ 435,897,718 US$ 462,906,257 -5.8 % Cost of revenue US$ 428,686,593 US$ 453,781,238 -5.5 % Gross profit US$ 7,211,125 US$ 9,125,019 -21.0 % Total operating expenses US$ 5,549,298 US$ 4,364,676 +27.1 % Income from operations US$ 1,661,827 US$ 4,760,343 -65.1 % Total non-operating expenses, net US$ 230,572 US$ 260,875 -11.6 % Income before income taxes US$ 1,431,255 US$ 4,499,468 -68.2 % Provision for income taxes US$ 298,605 US$ 814,468 -63.3 % Net income including noncontrolling interest US$ 1,132,650 US$ 3,685,000 -69.3 % Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share* US$ 0.045 US$ 0.171 -73.7 %

* Gives retroactive effect to reflect the reorganization in August 2022.

Mr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “FY2023 marks a significant year for Banle. In March 2023, we raised gross proceeds of US$15 million from an IPO offering. With the additional financial resources from the IPO, we not only successfully expanded our service network to Europe, but also gained new businesses with existing customers and acquired new customers. These accomplishments led to remarkable growth in our sales volume in FY2023. On the environmental protection side, we were approved for biofuel trading activities and launched the first biofuel supply after years of proactively exploring alternative fuel options.

Sales volume in FY2023 surged by 18% year-on-year, despite a tepid global economy and a slight decline in global container port throughput, as the Group efficiently utilized the additional funding from the IPO completed in March 2023 to increase sales from existing customers as well as expand customer base through an enlarged service network. Notwithstanding the 20% drop in average oil prices during FY2023, revenue only registered a drop of 5.8% year-on-year to US$435.9 million, thanks to the surge in sales volume which partially offset the negative impact from oil price movement.

Our supply network expanded substantially over the past year, from 36 ports covering the Asia Pacific as of the end of FY2022 to 55+ ports covering both the Asia Pacific and Europe as of the end of FY2023. In the near future, further expansion into the European market is our priority. We will also endeavor to maximize volume growth to balance the impact from the change in customer mix as we further expand our service network.”

With the IPO funding, the Group was able to penetrate deeper into the bunkering market by acquiring new customers and businesses in FY2023. The expansion of customer mix post-IPO means that revenue stream as well as customer margin profiles had become more diversified. The move to develop new customers and explore business opportunities inevitably affected gross profit in FY2023, which declined by 21.0% to US$7.2 million compared to FY2022, due to a lower gross profit per metric ton as a result of a more diversified customer base, again partially offset by the increased sales volume.

The Group recorded an increase in operating expenses of US$1.2 million in FY2023 which is primarily attributable to the expenses incurred from the listing, business expansion and efforts in exploring and conducting biofuel operation. The listing-related expenses, amounting to approximately US$0.6 million, were primarily required to maintain the Group’s listing status. There were no listing-related expenses in FY2022. As for the expenses related to business expansion and biofuel operation, the Group regards them as vital investments for long-term sustainable growth.

Banle generated net income of US$1.1 million in FY2023, compared with US$3.7 million in FY2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in gross profit and increase in operating expenses as explained above, partially offset by a reduction in provision for income taxes.

CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: Current Assets Cash $ 7,402,890 $ 5,032,890 Accounts receivable 25,125,851 18,446,176 Derivative assets 28,776 - Prepayments and other current assets 19,317,189 253,779 Tax recoverable 252,209 - Total current assets 52,126,915 23,732,845 Property, plant and equipment, net 996,512 394,090 Right-of-use lease assets, net 338,481 341,625 Deferred offering costs - 1,128,453 Total assets $ 53,461,908 $ 25,597,013 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 27,452,815 $ 12,652,514 Taxes payable - 244,096 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 343,813 125,701 Derivative liabilities - 109,346 Short-term lease liabilities 177,761 124,095 Total current liabilities 27,974,389 13,255,752 Long-term lease liabilities 194,373 229,076 Total liabilities 28,168,762 13,484,828 Commitment and contingencies - Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 per value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,000,000 and 21,250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 respectively* 2,500 2,125 Additional paid-in capital 12,536,087 488,198 Retained earnings 12,761,088 11,621,862 Total stockholders’ equity 25,299,675 12,112,185 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (6,529 ) - Total liabilities and equity $ 53,461,908 $ 25,597,013





* Gives retroactive effect to reflect the reorganization in August 2022.

CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 435,897,718 $ 462,906,257 Cost of revenue 428,686,593 453,781,238 Gross profit 7,211,125 9,125,019 Operating expenses: Selling and distribution 1,242,157 1,212,108 General and administrative 4,307,141 3,152,568 Total operating costs and expenses 5,549,298 4,364,676 Income from operations 1,661,827 4,760,343 Other (income) expense: Interest expense, net 231,633 259,993 Currency exchange (gain) loss (1,674 ) (45,767 Write off of property, plant and equipment 613 48,399 Others - (1,750 Total other expenses 230,572 260,875 Income before provision for income taxes 1,431,255 4,499,468 Provision for income taxes 298,605 814,468 Net income $ 1,132,650 $ 3,685,000 Comprehensive income $ 1,132,650 $ 3,685,000 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ 1,139,226 $ 3,685,000 Non-controlling interests (6,576 ) - $ 1,132,650 $ 3,685,000 Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share* $ 0.045 $ 0.171 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - basic and diluted* 25,000,000 21,250,000





* Gives retroactive effect to reflect the reorganization in August 2022.

CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,132,650 $ 3,685,000 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 170,826 88,175 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 142,888 94,865 Write off of property, plant and equipment 613 48,399 Early termination of lease - (1,750 Change in fair value of derivative (138,122 ) 109,346 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (6,679,675 ) (402,941 Prepayments and other current assets (19,042,364 ) 3,580,806 Due from related parties - 1,509,988 Accounts payable 14,779,300 (5,644,677 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 218,115 78,242 Derivatives - 291,860 Lease liabilities (120,781 ) (83,859 Taxes payable (496,305 ) 145,679 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (10,032,854 ) 3,499,133 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (773,863 ) (373,111 Net cash used in investing activities (773,863 ) (373,111 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceed from issuance of shares net of share offering costs 13,176,717 - Deferred offering costs - (1,128,453 Net cash provided by /(used in) financing activities 13,176,717 (1,128,453 Net increase in cash 2,370,000 1,997,569 Cash at the beginning of the year 5,032,890 3,035,321 Cash at the end of the year $ 7,402,890 $ 5,032,890 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 302,486 $ 261,703 Income taxes $ 794,910 $ 688,790 NON-CASH TRANSACTION OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Operating lease right-of-use asset and lease liabilities $ 496,230 $ 370,439

Note: The accompanying notes in our 2023 Annual Report are an integral part of the above consolidated financial statements. Please refer to our Form 20-F 2023 Annual Report filed with SEC on April 18, 2024 on www.banle-intl.com for details of our consolidated financial statements.