“The Reasons I Pray” Offers New Perspectives on Praying
Experience God’s presence through practicing soul-care.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Prayer is designed more to adjust you to God than to adjust God to you and your desires.” This is a quote from Oswald Chambers' classic devotional “My Utmost for His Highest.”
In author Deberran Tinson’s inspirational prayer book entitled “The Reasons I Pray,” she somehow touched this topic. True enough, one of the reasons why people pray is because “prayer changes things.” But what many sometimes forget is that prayer is not a matter of changing things externally. Most of the time, it is the one working miracles in a person’s inner nature. It is more like “prayer changes me and then I change things.”
Did one ever pray to God and feel as if prayers aren't answered? Perhaps, God did answer the prayers; He just said no, wait, or one simply wasn't paying attention. It’s not that God didn’t answer prayers, it’s that one didn’t get the response he/she wanted. Because sometimes, what people don’t realize is that prayers are not wishes, and God is not a genie. Bringing hands together during prayer is for supplication, not for rubbing an invisible lamp in the hope of wishes to be granted. Prayer is supposed to change the way a person looks at things.
As someone who watched with deep sorrow so many things happen in the lives of her loved ones, Evangelist Deberann Tinson knew it was her calling to pray. It then became her life's mission—making praying as her number one priority. Her first love has been prayer, so interceding for others is truly fulfilling. She also took on the responsibility of praying for nations and spiritual leaders. This also founded the Prayer Warriors Seeking the Lost Ministry.
“The Reasons I Pray” is a guide to the path towards walking in obedience to God and experiencing the continual movement of His Holy Spirit. It teaches us how to walk in obedience to God's call to pray, to develop a passion to pray, and to maintain the right purpose for prayer.
Purchase Deberran Tinson’s “The Reasons I Pray” in all major online bookstores now and change the way of praying and perceiving a prayer.
