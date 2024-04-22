Deberran Tinson Proves that Shared Prayers Unite Hearts
Let Jesus knit hearts together through prayer.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “No man is an island,” a quote often heard. True enough, God did not make humans to be lone rangers. People are social beings that long for spiritual intimacy with other believers. That is why churches are formed and members have what is called fellowship, community, or doing life together.
Having a tremendous love for God's Word and for His people, author Deberran Tinson published her inspirational prayer book “The Reasons I Pray.” This book contains her spiritual reflections about her life experiences being in the ministry for thirty years and as a full-time evangelist for twenty years.
Deep down in her heart, she knew that it was her calling to pray. It became her life's mission—the desire to pray became her number one priority. Soon after, she began to take on the responsibility of praying for nations and spiritual leaders. This also resulted in her being the founder of the Prayer Warriors Seeking the Lost Ministry.
“The Reasons I Pray” is an excellent resource for leaders who are looking to develop a prayer ministry. As Tinson observed, even though all churches pray, not all churches have a prayer ministry. The book offers both inspiration and practical guidance on embracing a life of ceaseless prayer. It lays out actionable steps for readers to cultivate a genuine passion for prayer not just as an individual but at various stages of their spiritual journey, whether it be in a group or ministry.
Let “The Reasons I Pray” serve as a beacon, guiding one on a path towards walking in obedience to God and experiencing the continual movement of His Holy Spirit. It is available for purchase in all major online bookstores, and select physical stores. Buy a copy now!
