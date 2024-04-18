Dixie Tavern Presents MTV - Rock Party Featuring Dirty Trick and Special Guests
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dixie Tavern, Atlanta's premier live music venue, is set to host a thrilling night of rock and roll on April 20th from 9pm to 11:30pm. The spotlight will be on MTV - Rock Party, headlined by Dirty Trick, Atlanta's premier venue, with special guests paying tribute to iconica artists Pat Benatar and Joan Jett.
Event Highlights
Headliner: Dirty Trick, known for their explosive performances and authentic Cheap Trick renditions, promises to take the audience on a nostalgic journey through hits that were once featured on MTV.
Special Guests: The event will also feature captivating tributes to Pat Benatar and Joan jett, both renowned for their major hits showcased on MTV, offering attendees an opportunity to relive the 80s rock era.
Bonus Activities: Attendees will have the chance to engage in various bonus activities, including getting a photo with the band and their checkered guitar, snapping a picture with Dirty Trick's mascot "Razor," and obtaining signed posters from the female tribute singers. A lucky draw will offer tickets to the next Atlanta show, and a special guest guitarist will join Dirty Trick on stage.
Dirty Trick Band: Comprised of exceptional musicians from renowned tribute bands in Atlanta, the Dirty Trick lineup ensures an electrifying rock n roll production that promises an unforgettable experience for all rock enthusiasts.
Upcoming Show: Additionally, an announcement will be made regarding Dirty Trick's next show at Rosati's on June 22nd, generating excitement for future performances.
Venue Information
Location: Dixie Tavern is located at 2349 Windy Hill Rd SE #130, Marietta, GA 30067, situated at the corner of Windy Hill and Cobb Parkway.
https://dixietavern.com/shows.php
Contact: For inquiries and reservations, contact Dixie Tavern contact (770) 690-0090 or via email at richard@dirtytrick.net
Don't miss this extraordinary night of live music at Dixie Tavern. Embrace the spirit of rock and roll with Dirty Trick and special guests as they pay homage to MTV's golden era. Join us on April 20th for a night filled with iconic rock anthems and unforgettable performances.
For more information about Dixie Tavern and upcoming events, visit their website https://dirtytrick.net/
Richard Baker
House band production
+1 470-758-7415
richard@dirtytrick.net