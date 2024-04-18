BeachLife Festival 2024 Announces Set Times and Reveals Onsite Activations, Fan Engagements, Giveaways & More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2019, BeachLife Festival taking place May 3-5 in Redondo Beach, has quickly established a reputation for combining the best of SoCal’s idyllic culture into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. This year features headlining sets from Sting, Incubus, My Morning Jacket, DEVO, Dirty Heads, Trey Anastasio + Classic TAB, ZZ Top, Seal, and more. Performance times for BeachLife are online here (subject to change).
Beyond the live music and unique DAOU SideStage dining experience which returns again this year with an upgraded location on the LowTide stage with views of the Pacific Ocean as the dining backdrop, BeachLife also features wide-ranging food and drink offerings including a craft beer bar with local Southern California breweries, multiple bars, lounges and food vendors. The grounds will host art installations, onsite activations highlighting various brand-focused fan engagements, giveaways, photo moments, and sustainable initiatives, as well as boutique shopping, games and interactive experiences.
BeachLife 2024 is thrilled to be partnering with brands:
Subaru Pacific
Who’s ready for adventure on the edge? A proud supporter of BeachLife Festival and the South Bay community overall, Subaru Pacific returns as the main stage sponsor of the HighTide Stage. Come check out the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness at our Subaru Pacific activation at Beachlife! They’ll have comfy seating and complimentary phone charging stations. See you there!
Kinecta
Kinecta is thrilled to sponsor BeachLife for the third year in a row — this time also as the festival’s fan-facing WiFi sponsor, helping everyone share their fun and high-energy memories throughout the weekend,” said Ondar Tarlow, Chief Marketing Officer for Kinecta Federal Credit Union. “In addition to the WiFi, stop by the Kinecta ice cream truck for complimentary sweets.”
Jack Daniel’s Karaoke Bar
Jack Daniel’s Karaoke bar will be a unique experience to celebrate culture and heritage while singing your heart out. Enjoy delicious cocktails from Jack Daniel’s.
Casa Herradura
Herradura Tequila is back and going big! Enjoy handcrafted cocktails on the cantina deck overlooking the Redondo Beach Marina. Make sure to stop by on Cinco de Mayo for some giveaways and a Dodgers watch party!
Tito’s Backyard Games
Swing by Tito’s RipTide Stage Experience and let’s shake things up! Stock up on custom swag, enjoy a free photobooth, and play some classic yard games with a cocktail in hand.
Grillo’s Pickles
CHILL OUT – EAT A PICKLE! Join Grillo’s Pickles for a Pickle Party all weekend long at the SpeakEasy Stage presented by Grillo’s Pickles! Free pickles, pickle rides, a VIP pickle section and more!
Kona Big Wave
Aloha from Kona Big Wave, who will Bring the Aloha to BeachLife for the 2nd year. Bring the crew over to the Big Wave Aloha Tower to enjoy good vibes and plenty of ice-cold liquid aloha! Visit the Kona Aloha Tower in the sand by the LowTide stage!
Ikon Pass Lounge
Ikon is teaming up with the LA Kings to provide an experiential lounge next to the HighTide stage where guests can win prizes, play games, and get a great deal on 24/25 Ikon Passes. Show your Ikon Pass at the Ikon Pass Lounge for a free drink!
Lifeway
Lifeway presents a designated “Lifeway KIDS ZONE!” with fun art, games, complimentary Kefir samples, exclusive giveaways, and activities for the little ones in the sand. Family Friendly Fun!
iHeart Media: Official Radio Partner
iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ radio stations KFI AM 640, AM 570 LA Sports, ALT 987, 104.3MYFM and KOST 103.5 will be on site throughout the weekend to host the stages and interview Festival talent across their social platforms. In addition, KFI’s “The Fork Report w/ Neil Saavedra” will broadcast live from the DAOU SideStage Restaurant on Saturday, May 4 from 2-5PM, and AM 570’s Petros from the “Petros and Money Show” will host BeachLife’s live video stream!
Free Live Stream powered by Volume.com benefitting Music Gives to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
For those unable to take in the sights and sounds in-person, Volume.com is hosting a free festival live stream benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To participate visit, volume.com/beachlifefestival.
Make the most of BeachLife 2024 and pair your good vibes with a great cause — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Take a moment between incredible acts to become a St. Jude Partner in Hope. As a St. Jude supporter, your generosity ensures that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live. Become a Partner in Hope today. Text GIVE to 62-62-62 and get your Music Gives to St. Jude Kids t-shirt!
All year long BeachLife supports many South Bay community organizations and beyond for the preservation of beaches and oceans. With the help of the LA Kings Care Foundation and a number of nonprofit organizations, BeachLife will host a Silent Auction to drive awareness and help to raise funding for these important causes. Philanthropic partners include Heal the Bay, Surfrider Foundation, Redondo Beach Education Fund, Wyland Foundation and Redondo Beach Police Foundation. Don’t forget to stop by the BeachLife Silent Auction booth or bid remotely at beachlife.givesmart.com.
Tickets for the BeachLife Festival are on sale now at www.beachlifefestival.com.
About BeachLife Festival:
BeachLife Festival debuted in 2019 and is Southern California’s premier multi-day live music, art, and culinary experience, held on the beach in the South Bay of Los Angeles County. We were lucky enough to grow up in Southern California on the beach, surfing, hanging out with sand between our toes, vibing with friends and living the beach life. Our culture celebrates the power and the beauty of the ocean and coastal resources -- our waves, wind, smell of sea salt, beaches, sand, and wildlife that call this their home. BeachLife Festival features music acts on four stages, DAOU SideStage high-end dining with celebrity chefs, a silent auction benefiting BeachLife’s primary charities, and multiple surf and skateboarding components. BeachLife Festival was co-founded by Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner, along with Brand Director and SpeakEasy Stage curator Jim Lindberg (Pennywise / solo artist / author).
