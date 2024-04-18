Reservist earns AFA field grade officer of year award

Published April 15, 2024

By Michael Dukes

315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

A 315th Airlift Wing Intelligence Flight Reservist was recently named Air Force Association's South Carolina Chapter field grade officer of the year for his leadership efforts while serving last year with the 437th Operations Support Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.

An example of the Air Force's total force concept, Maj. Alex Arntz, 315th Intelligence Flight, worked with the 437th OSS for seven months in 2023 as a flight commander.

Arntz led a team of 21-member team of intelligence experts supporting wing-wide missions. In that position he developed and implemented qualification programs, currency evaluations and an external intel training program to ensure mission preparedness.

He helped to streamline intelligence capabilities by standardizing readiness and training for the unit. In his leadership role, Arntz served as the central hub for all intelligence requirements, providing critical information for command-level decisions during crisis, conflict, and peacetime scenarios.

Arntz Expedited the procurement and delivery of about $86,000 in life-saving equipment to 450 aircrew. He also managed three joint exercises, safeguarding $17.6 billion in assets.

He also spearheaded planning for a potential noncombatant evacuation operation involving about 600,000 U.S. citizens in Israel and reduced training timelines by 79 percent which enabled the 437th to achieve mission readiness six months ahead of schedule.

This type of total force demonstrates how the Air Force uses both active duty and Reserve members to better achieve its mission of fly, fight, and win...airpower anytime, anywhere.

