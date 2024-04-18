Advancing Equity: JFF at the Women Leaders Summit 2024 in Pakistan
JFF proudly sponsored the 2024 International Women Leaders Summit in Pakistan- enabling marginalized women to access invaluable opportunities.BEACHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) has long championed initiatives that promote Equity & Diversity, with a particular focus on creating opportunities for women and children. Through targeted support, JFF is dedicated to funding programs that enhance visibility and provide crucial opportunities for underrepresented groups.
In this spirit, JFF was proud to sponsor the International Women Leaders Summit, held in Karachi, Pakistan, on January 30, 2024. This marks the second consecutive year that JFF has supported this important event. The foundation's sponsorship was instrumental in facilitating the attendance of 24 delegates, comprising micro-entrepreneurs and young female graduates from marginalized communities. These delegates, selected for their potential and need, were provided with access to a platform where they could gain invaluable insights from global leaders.
The International Women Leaders Summit, which began in 2012, offers an opportunity to influence and inspire a captive audience of women leaders aspiring to enhance their skill sets in leadership of public and private sectors, providing inspiring examples of global perspectives and women's success stories from across industries and economies. The conference features speeches, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions, which foster a dynamic exchange of ideas and solutions. This year’s theme, "Building Growth Mindsets," was aimed at encouraging resilience and empowering attendees to navigate and excel in challenging environments.
Keynote speaker Dr. Beryl Leylak from Turkey, alongside notable figures such as the Swiss Ambassador in Islamabad, His Excellency Georg Steimer, contributed to a rich dialogue on leadership and empowerment. The summit also enjoyed the participation of Conrad Tribble, Consul General of the USA to Karachi, who emphasized the importance of gender diversity and inclusion. Additionally, Nancy Wang, CEO of Advancing Women in Tech USA, shared invaluable insights on the pivotal role of women in tech, and Manolya SENOL, Deputy Consul General of France to Karachi, shared her fascinating journey of transitioning from teaching to public office, offering valuable insights into career transformation and embracing new challenges.
By supporting the International Women Leaders Summit, the Junaid Family Foundation reaffirms its commitment to fostering equity and diversity. JFF’s involvement ensures that emerging women leaders from diverse backgrounds can access the resources and networks that will aid in their professional and personal development.
