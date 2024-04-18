Submit Release
Auditor Fitzpatrick announces start of Clark County audit

A regularly scheduled audit of Clark County, located in northeast Missouri, is now underway according to Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. The audit officially began on Thursday, April 18 with an entrance meeting with county officials.

The State Auditor's Office last released an audit of Clark County in 2016. That audit gave the county a rating of "fair" and raised concerns about the need for increased oversight in a number of offices to ensure accurate, complete records. In the sheriff's office, auditors recommended increased checks and balances over employees who handle accounting duties. They also determined that the office lacked sufficient procedures to prevent the potential loss or misuse of funds and to collect certain fees owed to the office. Auditors also identified issues in personnel records, including a lack of review of timesheets by the county clerk.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of Clark County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

