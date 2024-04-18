Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,793 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Knudsen demands action from Bank of America to correct debanking practices">Attorney General Knudsen demands action from Bank of America to correct debanking practices HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined a coalition…

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in demanding action from Bank of America to correct the company’s debanking policies and discriminatory behavior toward conservative and religious Americans.

In a letter sent to Bank of America’s chairman and CEO Monday, the attorneys general ask the nation’s second largest bank to provide a written report about its account policies and practices, update its terms of service to state that it doesn’t discriminate against customers for their religious or political views or speech, and remove prohibitions on “intolerance” and “hate” from its online banking service agreement.

Bank of America has a record of discriminating against groups for political and religious reasons. The nation’s second largest bank has denied services to gun manufacturers, fossil fuel producers, and contractors for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It also canceled the accounts of Christian ministry groups for “operating a business type we have chosen not to service.” The bank also voluntarily cooperated with the FBI and U.S. Treasury to profile conservative and religious Americans as potential domestic terrorists.

“Unfortunately, Bank of America appears to be conditioning access to its services on customers having the bank’s preferred religious or political views,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “Your discriminatory behavior is a serious threat to free speech and religious freedom, is potentially illegal, and is causing political and regulatory backlash. Your bank needs to be transparent with and assure us, its shareholders, and others that it will not continue to de-bank customers for their speech or religious exercise.”

The letter warns that Bank of America’s actions are exposing it and its shareholders to legal liability under consumer protection and antidiscrimination laws. It contends that the bank is using its power to punish conservative and religious customers.

The attorneys general asked for the following to occur within thirty days:

  1. Provide us a written report about your account-cancellation policies and practices, particularly regarding “risk tolerance,” “reputational risk,” “hate,” “intolerance,” and similar terms, and whether Bank of America considers a customer’s speech or religious exercise—or public perception or other groups’ perception of them—as a component of those policies;
  2. Update your terms of service to state that you do not discriminate against customers for their religious or political views or speech;
  3. Participate in the Viewpoint Diversity Score’s Business Index; and
  4. Support shareholder proposals protecting religious and political diversity.

Attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Virginia also joined the letter led by Kansas.

Click here to read the letter.

Attorney General Knudsen sent a letter last month to Wells Fargo demanding answers from the bank for their debanking policies, which appear to extend the Biden administration’s woke agenda.

You just read:

Attorney General Knudsen demands action from Bank of America to correct debanking practices">Attorney General Knudsen demands action from Bank of America to correct debanking practices HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined a coalition…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more