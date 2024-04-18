Community Development Block Grant program opens General Purpose grant requests for low- and moderate-income communities

$2 million in CDBG funding available now

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program has $2 million in General Purpose grant funding currently available. We anticipate an additional $11 million in funding later this year. Commerce is accepting applications on an ongoing basis through 2024. Applications submitted for CDBG General Purpose grants will be considered for currently available funding and for the funding expected later this year.

Eligibility

General Purpose grants are intended for HUD’s non-entitlement cities, towns and counties in Washington and help support capital development of:

Public facilities, such as water, wastewater, streets and sidewalks

Community facilities, such as community centers, libraries, food banks and fire stations

Local assistance programs, such as housing rehabilitation

Special purpose districts, public housing authorities, community action agencies and other non-profit organizations are not eligible to apply directly to the state CDBG Program for funding, but they may be partners in projects through an eligible city/town or county applicant.

How to apply?

To apply, please complete our eligibility form and review our General Purpose grant guidelines. Once eligibility is confirmed, Commerce staff will help with determining project readiness and work with you on additional requirements.

Funding amounts

Grants will be awarded based on availability and project type. Maximum awards are: