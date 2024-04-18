Salmonella cases linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil sold at Trader Joe’s

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) officials are warning Minnesota consumers not to eat Infinite Herbs brand organic basil in 2.5-ounce clamshell-style containers purchased at Trader Joe’s, due to a multi-state Salmonella outbreak announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Four Minnesotans between 3 and 59 years of age, all from the metro area, became ill between Feb. 15 and March 27. None of them were hospitalized and none died. Their illnesses have been linked to eating Infinite Herbs brand basil purchased at Trader Joe’s.

Nationally, a total of 12 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from seven states.

Trader Joe’s has removed the product from its shelves. Anyone who has it in their refrigerator or freezer should throw it away.

Since many people with Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) do not seek health care and get tested, the number of ill people that are part of this outbreak is likely to be larger than the identified cases. People who consumed the product, become sick and are concerned about their health should consult their health care provider and mention this outbreak.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure. Infections usually clear in five to seven days, but about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization. Many Salmonella infections in otherwise healthy people do not require medical treatment. More serious infections occasionally occur. For those who seek health care, most do not require antibiotics. However, antibiotic treatment may be warranted in some cases.

Approximately 1,000 Salmonella infections are reported each year in Minnesota. More information on Salmonella and how to prevent it can be found on the MDH website at Salmonellosis (Salmonella).

MDH is working with MDA, CDC and FDA on this ongoing, multi-state investigation.

Federal alerts:

FDA - Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Organic Basil (April 2024)

CDC - Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Fresh Basil: Food Safety Alert

