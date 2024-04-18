ICMPD International Summer School on Migration in Georgia invites Azerbaijanis, Georgians, Moldovans and Ukrainians to apply

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) invites students and young professionals interested in migration issues to apply for its 11th International Summer School on Migration, which will take place from 7 to 13 July in Georgia.

The School is organised as part of the EU-funded projects ‘Strengthening Development Impact of Migration in Georgia’ (STREAMinG 2) and ‘Support to the Implementation of the Mobility Partnership in Azerbaijan’ (MOBILAZE 2) along with the Prague Process.

The one-week intensive programme aims at facilitating critical academic exchange and reflection on migration issues through research-oriented lectures, seminars, and projects.

The call is open for citizens of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. Some places will be available for citizens of these countries residing in the EU.

The organisers will select up to 50 students from migration studies, journalism/ media studies, international/migration law, economics, demography, history and/ or social and political sciences. Young professionals working on migration issues are also encouraged to apply.

The Summer School is free of charge for the participants. All participants will receive board and lodging free of charge. Travel costs will be covered and arranged by ICMPD.

The deadline for applications is 30 April 2024.

