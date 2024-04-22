FlowFuse Launches FlowFuse Dedicated to Meet Complex Enterprise Security and Compliance Requirements

FlowFuse

Single-tenant SaaS offering provides operational efficiency and reduced risk for Node-RED applications.

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, FlowFuse, a leading provider of the low-code end-to-end development platform for industrial applications, officially announced FlowFuse Dedicated, a new way to leverage the FlowFuse enterprise platform as a single-tenant SaaS offering. This latest offering extends the enterprise capabilities of Node-RED, with an added focus on data residency, isolation, and private networking to address the ever-growing compliance and security needs of today’s businesses.

“At FlowFuse, we cater to a diverse spectrum of Node-RED users,” says Zeger-Jan van de Weg, CEO of FlowFuse. “It’s clear that a one-size-fits-all approach to deployment doesn’t meet the varied needs for a professional deployment of Node-RED in the enterprise. Security and compliance are not only a priority for large-scale enterprises and highly regulated industries. Even sectors not traditionally bound by stringent regulatory frameworks are finding it to be a critical factor impacting productivity and innovation”

FlowFuse Dedicated offers a unique combination of features and benefits to streamline operations and empower teams:

- Single-Tenant FlowFuse Platform: Experience the exclusivity of a dedicated environment, ensuring operations are isolated, secure, and tailored to specific needs.

- SaaS-like Efficiency: Benefit from the ease and simplicity of a SaaS solution, where FlowFuse takes care of the entire management and deployment process. FlowFuse Dedicated ensures access to the latest software features and security updates.

- Regional Deployment Flexibility: Deploy FlowFuse Dedicated in the region of your choice, ensuring data residency requirements are met while optimizing performance by reducing latency. FlowFuse Dedicated offers deployment in over 30 regions globally.

- Enterprise-Grade Features: Enjoy access to all enterprise features and configurations as your own FlowFuse Administrator, enabling you to manage multiple teams effectively.

- Comprehensive Compliance: Meet complex compliance standards with ease, thanks to full data and source code IP isolation.

To learn more about FlowFuse Dedicated, visit flowfuse.com or stop by the FlowFuse booth, Hall 14 Stand L59, at Hannover Messe, April 22 - 26, 2024.



About Node-RED

Node-RED is a flow-based programming tool, originally developed by IBM's Emerging Technology Services team and is now a part of the JS Foundation. It provides a browser-based editor that makes it easy to wire together flows using the wide range of nodes in the palette that can be deployed to its runtime in a single click.



About FlowFuse

Founded in 2021, FlowFuse is a low-code development platform bringing innovation to enterprise companies. Elevating Node-RED, the popular open-source development tool, FlowFuse empowers companies to transform their production by building custom, adaptable applications. Founded by Nick O’Leary, the co-creator of Node-RED, FlowFuse is built to be approachable for teams of all sizes. FlowFuse preserves the power of open source while transforming the tool through enhanced features for security and scalability, making it an ideal platform for complex enterprise applications. Learn more at www.flowfuse.com.



