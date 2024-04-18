Evangelist Puts Out New Book to Inspire Ministry
Knowing the Lord as a communal and cumulative experience.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “When two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them.” This Bible verse found in Matthew 18:20 is a common one that many have probably heard or even said many times.
Just like any shared experiences, praying together creates a bond—a relational glue that holds people together. These shared bonds create tenderness, understanding, and love. In the church setting, similar kinds of fellowship can lead to mutual appreciation, unity, and trust.
In the book “The Reasons I Pray,” author Deberran Tinson teaches how to pray without ceasing. Her experience as someone in the ministry for thirty years and as a full-time evangelist for twenty years motivated her to publish her inspirational prayer book.
After watching so many things like suffering happen in the lives of her loved ones, she knew it was her calling to pray. It then became her life's mission—making praying as her number one priority. As someone whose first love has been prayer, interceding for others is truly fulfilling for Tinson. Soon after, she began to take on the responsibility of praying for nations and spiritual leaders. This also resulted in her being the founder of the Prayer Warriors Seeking the Lost Ministry.
As Tinson observed, even though all churches pray, not all churches have a prayer ministry. Thus, the book is also an excellent resource for leaders who are looking to develop a prayer ministry. Gathered prayer can be that shared experience in a church. In this book, actionable steps are presented for readers to cultivate a genuine passion for prayer not just as an individual, but at various stages of their spiritual journey, whether it be in a group or ministry.
Learn how to walk in obedience to God and witness the continuous supernatural movement of His Holy Spirit through “The Reasons I Pray.” Purchase a copy now! Available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
