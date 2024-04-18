Charge Anywhere® Unveils Groundbreaking QuickSale® Go Line Revolutionizing Mobile Payments
Charge Anywhere offers multiple cutting-edge technology solutions for mobile merchants on the go.
We are excited to unveil the QuickSale Go mobile payments line, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charge Anywhere, a recognized leader in mobile payment devices, payment terminals and unattended solutions, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge QuickSale Go mobile payments product line, delivering a broader scope of mobile payments technology deployment.
— Mr. Paul Sabella, CEO of Charge Anywhere
The QuickSale Go line introduces three distinct mPOS devices meticulously engineered to address diverse payment acceptance requirements:
1. QuickSale Go Reader: This sleek and compact device delivers a seamless and intuitive mPOS experience, perfectly suited for businesses of all sizes. Its transformative capability empowers any smartphone to become a robust payments hub.
2. QuickSale Go PIN Pad: By incorporating advanced functionality for secure PIN entry, this reader establishes a new benchmark for versatility and reliability in mobile payments. Its seamless integration with any smartphone enables acceptance of various payment types, setting a new standard for convenience and flexibility.
3. QuickSale Go-Tab: Engineered as a ruggedized tablet with integrated payments, this unique payments powerhouse delivers unparalleled durability and performance, ideal for businesses operating in demanding environments.
By introducing the QuickSale Go line, Charge Anywhere addresses a critical need in the market for low-cost, yet high-quality mobile readers. These readers strike an ideal balance between affordability, functionality, and user-friendliness, rendering them highly sought-after by ISOs, VARs, acquirers, and merchants alike.
By introducing the QuickSale Go line, Charge Anywhere addresses a critical need in the market for low-cost, yet high-quality mobile readers. These readers strike an ideal balance between affordability, functionality, and user-friendliness, rendering them highly sought-after by ISOs, VARs, acquirers, and merchants alike.
About Charge Anywhere:
Charge Anywhere, LLC is a recognized leader in mobile payments, payment terminals and unattended solutions, dedicated to providing businesses with innovative tools to simplify payment processing and enhance customer engagement. With a focus on reliability, security, and innovation, Charge Anywhere continues to revolutionize the way businesses accept payments in today's dynamic marketplace. For more information, visit www.chargeanywhere.com.
