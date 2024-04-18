ESAs consult on technical standards for joint examination teams under DORA

The primary goal of the draft RTS is to lay out the criteria for determining the composition of the joint examination teams – ensuring a balanced participation of staff members from the ESAs and from the relevant competent authorities – as well as the designation of the members, their tasks, and working arrangements.

These draft RTS aim at ensuring maximum efficiency and effectiveness regarding the functioning of the joint examination teams, given their central role in the daily oversight of critical ICT third-party service providers (CTPPs). The proposed technical standards take into account the high technical complexity of the oversight activities and the scarce availability of the expertise needed to perform them.

Next steps

The ESAs invite stakeholders to submit their comments on the draft RTS by 18 May 2024 using the links available on the consultation page .

All contributions received will be published following the end of the consultation, unless requested otherwise.