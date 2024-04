Innovative Diabetic Neuropathy Care Introduced by Hands-On Physical Therapy

Dr. Rizopoulos performing MSK Ultrasound on patient Neubie treatment for neuropathy patient Patient receiving laser treatment in their feet

New program offers precision diagnostics and cutting-edge treatments for neuropathy pain.

Our new program transforms lives by alleviating the pain and discomfort of neuropathy.” — Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos

ASTORIA, NY, USA, April 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hands-On Physical Therapy and Hands-On EMG Testing are excited to announce the launch of their comprehensive program for the evaluation and treatment of Diabetic Neuropathy. This advanced initiative combines cutting-edge diagnostics and innovative treatments to tackle the often debilitating effects of this condition, significantly enhancing patient quality of life.Debilitating Effects of Diabetic NeuropathyAccording to the American Diabetes Association , Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy affects millions, causing pain, numbness, and tingling in the limbs. Beyond physical symptoms, it often leads to severe disruptions in sleep and a marked decline in social and daily activities, as individuals struggle with the constant discomfort and potential dangers associated with reduced sensation in their extremities. The consequences can be profound, limiting mobility and independence, and increasing the risk for injuries and infections.Innovative Approach with Proven ResultsOur program starts with a thorough evaluation using electrodiagnostic nerve studies and neuro musculoskeletal ultrasound. This state-of-the-art approach allows for a comprehensive assessment of peripheral nerves without the use of harmful radiation, setting a benchmark in the diagnosis of neuropathy.Following diagnosis, the program features two groundbreaking treatments: Deep Tissue Laser Therapy designed specifically for diabetic neuropathy and the Neubie direct electrotherapy. Clinical studies ( https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6689877/ ), including one participated in by our center ( https://handsonemg.com/neuropathy/ ), have shown these therapies can lead to significant improvements in nerve function and symptom relief.Availability and AccessThese life-enhancing treatments are available over a 6 to 8 week period at all Hands-On Physical Therapy centers, including locations in Astoria, Queens Village, Hicksville, and the Bronx.For more information or to schedule an appointment:Call: (718) 626-2699Visit: www.HandsOnPT.org Join us to experience a new era of healthcare where innovative technology and personalized care converge to improve the lives of those suffering from Diabetic Neuropathy.About Hands-On Physical Therapy and Hands-On EMG Testing:As leaders in physical therapy and diagnostic services, Hands-On Physical Therapy and Hands-On EMG Testing are committed to providing innovative treatments and a patient-centered approach to care, helping to restore function and improve the lives of those they serve.

Application of Laser Treatment