Innovative Diabetic Neuropathy Care Introduced by Hands-On Physical Therapy
New program offers precision diagnostics and cutting-edge treatments for neuropathy pain.
Our new program transforms lives by alleviating the pain and discomfort of neuropathy.”ASTORIA, NY, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hands-On Physical Therapy and Hands-On EMG Testing are excited to announce the launch of their comprehensive program for the evaluation and treatment of Diabetic Neuropathy. This advanced initiative combines cutting-edge diagnostics and innovative treatments to tackle the often debilitating effects of this condition, significantly enhancing patient quality of life.
Debilitating Effects of Diabetic Neuropathy
According to the American Diabetes Association, Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy affects millions, causing pain, numbness, and tingling in the limbs. Beyond physical symptoms, it often leads to severe disruptions in sleep and a marked decline in social and daily activities, as individuals struggle with the constant discomfort and potential dangers associated with reduced sensation in their extremities. The consequences can be profound, limiting mobility and independence, and increasing the risk for injuries and infections.
Innovative Approach with Proven Results
Our program starts with a thorough evaluation using electrodiagnostic nerve studies and neuro musculoskeletal ultrasound. This state-of-the-art approach allows for a comprehensive assessment of peripheral nerves without the use of harmful radiation, setting a benchmark in the diagnosis of neuropathy.
Following diagnosis, the program features two groundbreaking treatments: Deep Tissue Laser Therapy designed specifically for diabetic neuropathy and the Neubie direct electrotherapy. Clinical studies (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6689877/), including one participated in by our center (https://handsonemg.com/neuropathy/), have shown these therapies can lead to significant improvements in nerve function and symptom relief.
Availability and Access
These life-enhancing treatments are available over a 6 to 8 week period at all Hands-On Physical Therapy centers, including locations in Astoria, Queens Village, Hicksville, and the Bronx.
Join us to experience a new era of healthcare where innovative technology and personalized care converge to improve the lives of those suffering from Diabetic Neuropathy.
About Hands-On Physical Therapy and Hands-On EMG Testing:
As leaders in physical therapy and diagnostic services, Hands-On Physical Therapy and Hands-On EMG Testing are committed to providing innovative treatments and a patient-centered approach to care, helping to restore function and improve the lives of those they serve.
