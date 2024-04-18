FWC hosts National Archery in the Schools Program State Tournament

Photos available

On April 6, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) hosted the National Archery in the Schools Program State Tournament at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville. NASP is an in-school program sponsored by the FWC that is designed to teach international-style target archery in physical education classes for grades 4–12. It is one of the fastest growing in-school physical education programs in the country.

The top-scoring male and female – receiving $5,000 scholarship checks from the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida and NASP – were Daniel Thompson from Choctawhatchee High School with a score of 286 and Adrienne Rambis from Tampa Bay Home Education Activities Team with a score of 289.

The second place overall male and female – receiving $3,000 scholarship checks – were Jonathan Coper (285) and Leah Richards (286), who are both from Tampa Bay HEAT.

The third place overall male and female – receiving $2,000 scholarship checks – were Ashton LaBerge (285) from Choctawhatchee High School and Breeann Bilbrey (282) from Summerlin Academy.

2024 State Archery Tournament Winners – High School

First Place: Choctawhatchee High School of Fort Walton Beach – score of 3,325.

Second Place: Tampa Bay HEAT of Brandon – score of 3,305.

Third Place: Summerlin Academy of Bartow – score of 3,233.

2024 State Archery Tournament Winners – Middle School

First Place: Meigs Middle School of Shalimar – score of 3,184.

Second Place: Liza Jackson Preparatory School of Fort Walton Beach – score of 3,171.

Third Place: Tampa Bay HEAT – score of 3,157.

2024 State Archery Tournament Winners – Elementary School

First Place: Tampa Bay HEAT – score of 2,980.

Second Place: Destin Elementary School – score of 2,937.

Third Place: Liza Jackson Preparatory School – score of 2,852..

2024 State Archery Tournament Winners – High School Individual Scores

First Place Male: Daniel Thompson of Choctawhatchee High School – score of 286.

First Place Female: Adrienne Rambis of Tampa Bay HEAT – score of 289.

Second Place Male: Ashton LaBerge of Choctawhatchee High School – score of 285.

Second Place Female: Leah Richards of Tampa Bay HEAT – score of 286.

Third Place Male: Erik Gonzalez of Choctawhatchee High School – score of 284.

Third Place Female: Breeann Bilbrey of Summerlin Academy – score of 282.

2024 State Archery Tournament Winners – Middle School Individual Scores

First Place Male: Zavier Cruz of Integrity School of the Arts – score of 282 (17-10x).

First Place Female: Abigail Cooper of Tampa Bay HEAT – score of 281.

Second Place Male: Christopher Silva of St. Mary Catholic School – score of 282 (16-10x).

Second Place Female: Ava Jaskolski of St. Mary Catholic School, Kennedi McKinnis of Liza Jackson Preparatory School, and Emma Summers of Belmont Academy – scores of 280.

Third Place Male: Jayce Nelson of Meigs Middle School – score of 280.

2024 State Archery Tournament Winners – Elementary School Individual Scores