Salon Franchise Innovator Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Set to Launch New Location in Kennesaw, Ga
When we moved to Atlanta in 2023, we saw an exciting opportunity to open a franchise in the area and begin ‘Moxifying’ the Peach State.”MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar, an independent salon franchisor, announced today the upcoming opening of its Kennesaw, Ga., location, scheduled for May 10.
— Ashli Dyas
Located at 1615 Ridenour Blvd., conveniently accessible from the Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, the new salon marks Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar’s expansion into the southeastern U.S. Owners Ashli and David Dyas became familiar with the franchise several years ago while living in New Jersey. Ashli’s positive experience with the brand left a lasting impression and inspired her and David to bring the unique Moxie salon concept to suburban Atlanta after relocating there last year.
“While living in New Jersey, I fell in love with the Moxie vibe,” says Ashli Dyas. “When we moved to Atlanta in 2023, we saw an exciting opportunity to open a franchise in the area and begin ‘Moxifying’ the Peach State.”
Franchisor Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is undergoing rapid expansion for its unique service & membership model, brand recognition and full-service offering. The salon was established in 2014 by twin sisters Jenn and Jamie Dunn — the “Moxie Twins.” After gaining experience as stylists at leading beauty salons in the New York tri-state area, the twins realized their vision for an all-inclusive salon that offers luxury hair care and beauty services accessible to everyone. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has established itself as a premier brand by providing a unique, A-list celebrity salon experience. Kennesaw area residents will be able to book premium cut and color services, signature blowouts, extensions, makeovers and beauty packages at an affordable price point.
Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Co-founder Jamie Dunn says: “We’re so excited to expand the Moxie brand into Georgia. Ashli and David are incredibly passionate about introducing the Moxie salon experience to Kennesaw, and we couldn't be happier to welcome them as new franchise partners and the area representatives of Georgia!”
About Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar
Now celebrating 10 years in business, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has over 20 locations and more than 90 in development along the East Coast. The franchisor offers a turnkey solution for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the $52.2 billion hair salon industry, with comprehensive guidance on stylist training; operational, back-end and IT support; digital marketing tools; and exclusive retail sales of “Get Moxified” beauty products. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is positioned to be a formidable industry presence by providing superior service, better value and an unparalleled customer experience. For more information about individual or multi-unit franchise opportunities in Georgia, contact Ashli and David Dyas at (678) 232-9007 or ashlidyas@moxiesalons.com. For additional information, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/franchise.
