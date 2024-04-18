Introducing the Game-Changing Beach Cruiser Disguised as an eBike
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaka Surf Bikes, a trailblazer in the electric mobility industry, proudly unveils its latest innovation: the Shaka Surf Bike electric beach cruiser. This groundbreaking two-wheeler combines the timeless charm of a beach cruiser with cutting-edge electric technology, revolutionizing how riders experience the coastal lifestyle. With an unbelievable starting price of just $599 (for a limited time only), this remarkable eBike is set to redefine the market.
The Shaka Surf Bike is designed to seamlessly blend into the beach scene, featuring a classic and elegant frame reminiscent of traditional cruisers. However, its hidden cables and wires set it apart, ensuring a sleek, stylish appearance that doesn’t compromise performance. Riders can now revel in the sensation of effortless cruising without drawing any unwanted attention. The owner can customize 8 parts of the bike with up to 13 colors, allowing for 1000s of possibilities of individual expression. Optional hidden storage is incorporated discreetly into the seat, providing a convenient solution for carrying personal belongings without compromising the bike's sleek aesthetic. Additionally, the owner can add a surfboard/ equipment rack which offers the perfect solution for beachgoers looking to transport their beloved boards or other long, bulky items with ease.
Speed enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that the Shaka Surf Bike can reach an exhilarating top speed of 22 MPH at a remarkable range of 40 miles on a single charge; riders can explore new horizons without worrying about running out of power. With a coastal environment in mind, the Shaka Surf Bike is built to withstand the elements. Its robust construction ensures water and sand resistance, enabling riders to enjoy beachside adventures without worrying about damage or performance issues. This Shaka Surf Bike is the perfect companion for those seeking a durable and reliable mode of transportation.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Shaka Surf Bike to the world, a true game-changer in the electric mobility space,” said Brett Slaughter, Founder of Shaka Surf Bikes. “With its unique blend of style, performance, and functionality, we believe this bike will redefine how people experience eBikes. Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life, and we can't wait to see its positive impact on riders' lives.
The Shaka Surf Bike will be launching its Indiegogo campaign on April 22nd and limited VIP reservations are available at shakasurfbike.com. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity at the incredible starting price of just $599!
About Shaka Surf Bike: Shaka Surf Bike is a leading innovator in the electric mobility industry, dedicated to transforming how people get around. With a commitment to exceptional design, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable solutions, Shaka Surf Bikes creates products that inspire and empower individuals to embrace the future of transportation.
For media inquiries, please contact: team@shakasurfbike.com
Justin Walters
