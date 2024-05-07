Doc and Pies Arcade Factory Classic Arcade Games For Home or Business Entertainment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Doc & Pies Arcade Factory has been producing classic arcade machines since 2010. More and more families today are realizing the fun they can have playing arcades in their own home. Many have commented they are able to share this fun at family and friend get togethers. And, it isn't hard to believe who the key family member that loves arcades the most are Dads. Growing up in the 70’s many gamers at that time enjoyed Pac-man, Donkey Kong or Galaga to name a few.
Maybe that’s why Doc Haines, owner of Doc and Pies Arcade Factory re-created them in the first place. He played them. Invited friends and family to experience them. And eventually produced them to sell. “It didn’t take rocket science to figure out the arcades were a good item to redo with current technology and ship it nationwide—it truly brings out the kid in me and I know for our customers it does as well.”
These USA made, technically enhanced tabletop arcade machines come with either 60, 412 and 516 1980’s classic games---that’s a lot of diversity and fun for anyone. They have state of the art electronics, custom lines with old school classic artwork, authentic sound; graphics and action, full size 19” LCD screens and arcade buttons and professional joystick. Enjoying the arcade is because of the updated technology to todays standard.
The testimonials from families, dads in their ‘man caves’, moms in their ‘she sheds’, vacation properties, retirement/nursing homes, businesses and even prisons all prove the diversity of customers that are benefiting from the arcade machines in their homes, businesses or facilities.
“We are a very busy ad agency in Chicago and we’ve always felt the need to have our team employees have some fun, down time in the midst of our day-to-day chaos. We purchased 3 arcades from Doc and Pies---and haven’t regretted one moment of making that decision! Not a day goes by that we hear the enjoyment of one of our employees—and we have found them playing after hours too!"
These USA Made arcade machines have different types of customers with different ages nationwide. Doc and Pies Arcade Factory’s key customers are between the age of 40-65+ and most certainly played these games in the 70’s. Yet the most common factor is the joy they have playing the arcades---which brings out the little kid in anyone.
“When I sit and play these games, it’s me against myself and I just want to get better and better at scoring. It’s addicting and I love it! And, there’s no better way to get my head out of some serious stuff and let it take me away and feel the joy it brings.”
Margaret cook
