Matrix42 Completes Acquisition of Efecte and Appoints Niilo Fredrikson as CEO

Matrix42, a leading European IT and enterprise service management, today announced the acquisition of Efecte, a leader in cloud-based service managementDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matrix42, a leading European provider of IT and enterprise service management software, today announced the completed acquisition of Efecte, a Nordic leader in cloud-based service management software. Together, as the new Matrix42, we share the ambition to build the leading IT and Enterprise Service Management company in Europe. Both Matrix42 and Efecte will continue to serve their respective customers and partners and develop their products without interruption, with continuity and innovation for all customers and partners a priority.
The Company also announced the appointment of Niilo Fredrikson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the combined organization. Fredrikson comes in with an extensive service management and SaaS background, having been CEO of Efecte since 2018 and prior to that served in leadership roles at global software businesses, including 10 years with Microsoft. Fredrikson started his career as an entrepreneur founding and growing startups and has ever since been passionate about advancing technology and growth in Europe and beyond.
“By joining these two companies, we are creating a larger, stronger European IT leader. With our tremendous breadth of customers, geographic footprint, enlarged product line, and deep expertise in AI-powered service automation, the new Matrix42 has reinforced its leadership in European IT and Enterprise Service Management,” said Al Monserrat, Chair of the Matrix42 Board. “We are appreciative of the great work Thomas Fetten has done in leading Matrix42 to this point, and we welcome Niilo Fredrikson as leader of the new Matrix42, to take us forward through a new phase of the company’s growth.”
Niilo Fredrikson, CEO of Matrix42, said, “Matrix42 and Efecte have always helped customers digitalize and automate their work with mission-critical solutions. Our teams share the same ambition: to build the leading European provider of service management software. Joining forces accelerates this ambition and brings it closer to fruition. Our customers and partners will benefit from our complementary product offerings, our strong partnerships and service capabilities and the support of our committed people. It is a privilege to lead this team as we help customers leverage AI-powered service management to transform operations and increase productivity.”
"With this combination, Matrix42 will be the leading European provider of ITSM and ESM solutions. Customers will benefit from an expanded presence across Europe and a broader portfolio of products and solutions tailored to meet local needs", Dr. Thomas Mendel, Founder and General Manager of Research In Action.
About Matrix42:
Matrix42 helps you Digitalize and Automate Your Work. Our ambition is to be the leading European provider of Enterprise Service Management software for both public and private sector customers.
With our flexible platform, you can manage IT and business processes, assets, end points, and identities for improved productivity, agility, security, and employee experience. We deliver the Cloud Your Way, meaning you choose how to consume our technology: public, regional or in your datacenter, all with a compelling total cost of ownership.
