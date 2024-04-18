Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,840 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Hair Revolutionizes Braiding Industry with Innovative App for Braiders

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supreme Hair, a trailblazing brand known for its commitment to supporting African immigrants and promoting entrepreneurship, announces a groundbreaking app that is set to redefine the braiding experience for both braiders and clients across the United States.

What sets Supreme Hair apart is its unique distribution model through braiders in the US. With a history of supporting African immigrants starting businesses, Supreme Hair collaborates closely with a network of skilled braiders, empowering them to thrive in the industry.

Traditionally, braiders direct clients to local beauty supply stores or rely on local distributors for braiding hair. This often limits choices and results in higher prices. Recognizing this challenge, Supreme Hair has developed a revolutionary app that allows braiders to order quality hair at wholesale prices, delivered directly to their doorsteps.

The app eliminates the need for braiders to send clients to beauty supply stores, ensuring a hassle-free experience during braiding sessions. Moreover, it provides braiders with the opportunity to expand their businesses by offering hair as part of their services, fostering entrepreneurship within the community.

Notably, all Supreme Hair products are proudly made in Africa, a deliberate choice to meet the unique needs and preferences of Africans. Unlike many other products that are mass-produced in China, Supreme Hair understands the importance of authentic African styles, deeply rooted in culture.

Supreme Hair has garnered acclaim and has been voted the number one braiding hair brand among braiders. The product is now readily accessible for purchase through the Supreme Hair app, available exclusively in the United States.

To experience the Supreme Hair revolution, simply search for "Supreme Hair" on your preferred app store or visit the following download link: newsupremehair.app.link/Home or www.Supremehairus.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Bora K.C
sales@SupremeHairus.com
2016414628

About Supreme Hair:
Supreme Hair is a pioneering brand committed to providing 100% Kanekalon braiding hair products while supporting African immigrants in the United States. Through a unique distribution model, Supreme Hair empowers braiders and clients alike, fostering entrepreneurship and celebrating African culture in every braid.

Bora K.C
Beauty Essence - Supreme Hair
+1 2016414628
sales@SupremeHairus.com

You just read:

Supreme Hair Revolutionizes Braiding Industry with Innovative App for Braiders

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more