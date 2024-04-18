Supreme Hair Revolutionizes Braiding Industry with Innovative App for Braiders
EINPresswire.com/ -- Supreme Hair, a trailblazing brand known for its commitment to supporting African immigrants and promoting entrepreneurship, announces a groundbreaking app that is set to redefine the braiding experience for both braiders and clients across the United States.
What sets Supreme Hair apart is its unique distribution model through braiders in the US. With a history of supporting African immigrants starting businesses, Supreme Hair collaborates closely with a network of skilled braiders, empowering them to thrive in the industry.
Traditionally, braiders direct clients to local beauty supply stores or rely on local distributors for braiding hair. This often limits choices and results in higher prices. Recognizing this challenge, Supreme Hair has developed a revolutionary app that allows braiders to order quality hair at wholesale prices, delivered directly to their doorsteps.
The app eliminates the need for braiders to send clients to beauty supply stores, ensuring a hassle-free experience during braiding sessions. Moreover, it provides braiders with the opportunity to expand their businesses by offering hair as part of their services, fostering entrepreneurship within the community.
Notably, all Supreme Hair products are proudly made in Africa, a deliberate choice to meet the unique needs and preferences of Africans. Unlike many other products that are mass-produced in China, Supreme Hair understands the importance of authentic African styles, deeply rooted in culture.
Supreme Hair has garnered acclaim and has been voted the number one braiding hair brand among braiders. The product is now readily accessible for purchase through the Supreme Hair app, available exclusively in the United States.
To experience the Supreme Hair revolution, simply search for "Supreme Hair" on your preferred app store or visit the following download link: newsupremehair.app.link/Home or www.Supremehairus.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Bora K.C
sales@SupremeHairus.com
2016414628
About Supreme Hair:
Supreme Hair is a pioneering brand committed to providing 100% Kanekalon braiding hair products while supporting African immigrants in the United States. Through a unique distribution model, Supreme Hair empowers braiders and clients alike, fostering entrepreneurship and celebrating African culture in every braid.
