04/18/2024

RSCO Announces First Round of School Choice Placement Offers for 2024-25 School Year, Opens Extended Application Period Through July 19, 2024

Families have limited time to accept placement offers

(Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education’s (CSDE) Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) announced today the first round of school choice placement notifications. More than 5,000 Connecticut students entering prekindergarten through grade 12 received a placement offer to attend a public school of choice at one of 43 magnet schools or Open Choice public schools in the Greater Hartford Region. Additional offers will be sent out to families on a consistent basis over the next few months.

Families who received a placement offer should act quickly as they have limited time to accept their student’s seat and register with the school. Families can refer to their notification letter to find out their respective deadlines and access detailed registration information through the application once they accept their placement offer.

“We are delighted that, together with our dedicated team of partners, RSCO can help facilitate school choice opportunities for students throughout the region, empowering families to make the best decisions for their individual students,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Today's announcement of more than 5,000 new student placements in Greater Hartford magnet and Open Choice schools is the culmination of extensive planning, marketing, and outreach efforts aimed at maximizing seat utilization. This comprehensive approach ensures families are well informed about their options, fostering diverse and enriching learning environments that support students throughout their academic journey and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to once again offer thousands of students throughout the region the opportunity to pursue or continue on an educational path that best fits their individual needs, interests and passions,” said CSDE Regional School Choice Office Director Robin Cecere. “Families in Connecticut have the opportunity to exercise a choice about where their child attends school and there are great opportunities available for all students to explore. We encourage families who are interested to apply now or reach out to us with questions so that they can make an informed decision about the options available to them.”

Families who didn’t receive a placement offer in the first round should revisit their school selections and preferences in their application — which they can edit at any time — and continue to check their email for updates from RSCO. Families may view the size of waitlists in real time and adjust their school preferences to increase their likelihood of a placement opportunity. This information is also available to families applying during the extended application period, which is open through July 19, 2024, to inform their choices and decision-making.

Through RSCO’s school choice program, Connecticut families with students entering prekindergarten through grade 12 can apply to three different types of free, public schools in the Greater Hartford Region, including:

43 magnet schools that each incorporate one of 20 different specialized themes into the core curriculum, such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); computer science; visual and performing arts; Montessori; International Baccalaureate (IB); and dual language .

Open Choice public schools in districts outside their town. This program is primarily for Hartford-resident students to attend schools in surrounding suburban communities .

Three regional technical high schools that specialize in career and technical education. Students graduate ready for college or to enter directly into their chosen career.

Sports, extracurricular activities, and transportation options are also available to students in kindergarten through grade 12. Families can learn more about these options at https://fairs.rsco2.ct.gov/.

Families looking for additional support can reach out to RSCO’s Parent Resource Center (PRC) at https://fairs.rsco2.ct.gov/contact/. PRC staff are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help answer questions about school choice options as well as the application process. Families can contact the PRC by phone, email, in-app messaging, and in-person appointments. Extensive language interpretation and translation assistance is available.

There is also a RSCO Spring School Choice Fair happening on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford. At this free event, families can enjoy food and fun activities and meet with representatives from RSCO’s network of choice schools to learn more, ask questions, and discover specifics about school choice. We encourage families to arrive on the earlier side of the event as doors will close at 12:30 p.m. to ensure all participants can explore their school choice options and visit with school representatives to get their questions answered.

To learn more about school choice and to apply, visit ChooseYourSchool.org and follow RSCO on Facebook.

For immediate release: April 18, 2024

