Largest Independent Bookstore Day Ever Invites Readers Nationwide To Shop Indie
Independent Bookstores Day Celebrates its 11th Anniversary on Saturday, April 27, with over 1,200 participating independent bookstores from every state.
Seeing the largest event to date in its eleventh year reminds us that the future truly is indie. It is further proof that bookstores are central to local communities.”HARRISON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Bookstore Day is an annual event that celebrates the spirit and value of independent bookstores. The event is produced by the American Booksellers Association (ABA), the national trade association for indie bookstores. This year’s celebration is the largest to date, with bookstores from all 50 states and territories participating with many stores offering exclusive merchandise and hosting special events.
Indie Bookstore Day has ignited a vibrant array of celebrations, from bookstore crawls to street fairs, each as unique and diverse as the independent bookstores themselves. The Indie Bookstore Day Map serves as a comprehensive guide, showcasing the myriad happenings in communities across the country on April 27. Whether seeking exclusive finds or immersing in the thriving world of independent bookstores, this map is an essential companion for Independent Bookstore Day.
This year’s exclusives feature items from many publishers and vendors including ABRAMS, Andrews McMeel Publishing, Blackwing, Chronicle Books, Diamond Book Distributors, Enviro-Tote, HarperCollins Children’s Books, Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, Micromerch, Out of Print, Rebel Girls, The Quarto Group, Scholastic, Unnamed Press, and The YGS Group.
Many independent bookstores have been planning for Independent Bookstore Day all year. Some of those activities and participating stores can be found in ABA’s Indie Bookstore Day blog post. “Every year, indie bookstores raise the bar to create unique experiences to celebrate the day, some even expanding to a whole month-long celebration,” says Courtney Wallace, ABA’s Marketing Manager and Independent Bookstore Day Program Director. “Seeing the largest event to date in its eleventh year reminds us that the future truly is indie. It is further proof that bookstores are central to local communities.”
Bestselling Author Amanda Gorman and former poet laureate is serving as this year’s Independent Bookstore Day Ambassador. She shared, “I’m incredibly honored to be chosen as the American Booksellers Association’s Indie Bookstore Ambassador this year.” Gorman adds, “Independent bookstores are vital hubs of creativity and community. They offer curated selections that foster discovery for readers, while providing vital support and a platform for diverse voices for writers and other creators. They are the true modern-day town square, the beating heart of our communities, and a place for meaningful interaction and human connection.”
“Independent bookstores and their communities have a lot to celebrate this year for Independent Bookstore Day!” Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, shared. “Over 200 independent bookstores opened last year in the United States and many existing ones expanded and evolved. This growth contributed to the economy — according to Civic Economics’ Unfulfilled report, 29% of all revenue at independent bookstores immediately recirculates in the local economy, more than 4x a corporate online competitor and more than 2x a chain bookstore competitor — and provided readers with connection and community.”
She added, “And in a year when book bans and challenges threatened the right to read and access to books by and about people of color and LGBTQ+ people, independent bookstores rallied, supporting the right to read in their communities and championing diverse books. April 27 is a day to celebrate the power of community and the important role independent bookstores play in our culture and neighborhoods.”
For additional information about what is planned in your community, email ibd@bookweb.org.
About the American Booksellers Association (www.BookWeb.org)
For almost 125 years, the American Booksellers Association (ABA) has been the guiding voice for independently-owned bookstores. Founded in 1900, ABA is a national not-for-profit trade organization that supports the success of independent bookstores. This success is assisted through education, information dissemination, business services, programming, technology, and advocacy. ABA's members are diverse, involved in their communities, and act as guiding forces in locales around the country. ABA represents over 2,500 independent bookstores.
