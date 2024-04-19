Introducing Princesss Pluto: Rising Star Maya Jones Set to Debut Sensational Single "The Happiest"

Maya Jones, the 21-year-old powerhouse singer-songwriter, is ready to make her mark on the music industry with the release of her debut single, "The Happiest"

Maya Jones is a pure talent who shines with her soulful singing. Look for her to rise in the coming months and be sure to show your support!”
— Jai Beam
RIVER EDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- River Edge, New Jersey - April 19, 2024 - Maya Jones, the 21-year-old powerhouse singer-songwriter, is ready to make her mark on the music industry with the release of her debut single, "The Happiest," set to drop later this May. Under the artist's name Princesss Pluto, with three 'esses', Jones brings forth a captivating blend of sultry, soulful, and sexy vibes, promising listeners an unforgettable musical experience.

Hailing from the vibrant city of Hackensack, New Jersey, Princesss Pluto has been honing her craft since the tender age of 10, showcasing a remarkable dedication and passion for music that shines through in every note she sings. With a voice that resonates with depth and emotion, Princesss Pluto is poised to captivate audiences worldwide with her unique sound and undeniable talent.

Media inquiries and bookings for Princesss Pluto can be directed to weRwe Records at 201-816-0123 or via email at ar@weRwe.com. Her recent interview with John J. Cannon, the esteemed owner and operator of NJ Sound LLC since 2012, offers an intimate glimpse into the artist's journey and creative process. During this exclusive interview, held at NJ Sound, Princesss Pluto delivered a mesmerizing live performance of her debut single, "The Happiest," giving audiences a taste of what's to come.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike are encouraged to stay tuned on all major social media platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Deezer, TikTok, and more, as Princesss Pluto prepares to take the world by storm this May. With her infectious energy, undeniable talent, and magnetic presence, Princesss Pluto is set to become a household name, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry for years to come.

Official Website: https://PrincesssPluto.com

Don't miss out on the opportunity to witness the rise of this young and talented sensation. Get ready to groove to the soulful sounds of Princesss Pluto as she unleashes her debut single, "The Happiest," this May!

Interview with Maya Jones at NJ Sound LLC

