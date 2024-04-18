Woven Carpet and Rug Market is Booming Worldwide | Dongsheng Carpet, Beaulieu, Oriental Weavers
The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Woven Carpet and Rug Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2030. The Woven Carpet and Rug market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Dongsheng Carpet Group, Beaulieu, Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Oriental Weavers, Milliken, Atlas Carpet Mills, Interface, Dinarsu, Balta, Infloor, Tarkett, Dixie Group, Brintons, Merinos, Jiangsu Kaili Carpet, Shanhua Carpet, Haima Carpet, TY Carpet, COC Carpet, Shenzhen Meijili Carpet, HUADE Group, Zhemei Carpets.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Woven Carpet and Rug market to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Woven Carpet and Rug Market Breakdown by Application (Residential, Commercial), Type(Tufted, Woven, Needle-punched,Knotted). The Woven Carpet and Rug market size is estimated to increase by USD 63.8 Million at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 214.9 Million.
Woven carpets and rugs are floor coverings made by interweaving different yarns or fibers on a loom. They are typically made from natural materials such as wool, cotton, jute, and silk, but can also be made from synthetic materials such as nylon, polyester, and olefin. Woven carpets and rugs are popular for their durability, longevity, and the wide range of designs and colors available. They can be used in residential and commercial settings and are often chosen for their aesthetic appeal and ability to enhance the look and feel of a space. The woven carpet and rug market refers to the industry that produces, distributes, and sells woven carpets and rugs to consumers, businesses, and other organizations. It includes manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and other service providers involved in the production and distribution of woven carpets and rugs.
Market Drivers
• Growing demand for interior decoration: With the increasing demand for home décor and interior designing, there is a rise in demand for woven carpets and rugs. These products not only add aesthetic value but also offer comfort and warmth to homes, offices, and other commercial spaces.
Market Trend
• Sustainable materials: There is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials in the woven carpet and rug market. Many manufacturers are now using recycled materials, such as plastic bottles, to make their products.
Opportunities
• Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products: With the growing awareness of environmental issues and the importance of sustainable living, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers of woven carpets and rugs to produce products using natural materials such as wool, bamboo, and cotton, which are renewable and biodegradable.
Major Highlights of the Woven Carpet and Rug Market report released by HTF MI
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Woven Carpet and Rug matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Woven Carpet and Rug report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
