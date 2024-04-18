Fortinet Named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge

Fortinet Recognized in Eight Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Reports, Based on the Fortinet Security Fabric Platform

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet

“Fortinet is the only vendor recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports for Security Service Edge, SD-WAN, Single-Vendor SASE, Network Firewall, and Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. All five network security offerings from Fortinet are uniquely built on one operating system, FortiOS, and seamlessly integrate into the Fortinet Security Fabric platform, so customers can better mitigate risk, reduce complexity, and realize a superior user experience. We believe being acknowledged in any of these reports signifies an exceptional combination of vision and execution; to receive recognition in eight separate reports, including the five that touch on key network security elements, is extraordinary.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it was recognized as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE). This is the eighth Magic Quadrant™ report that acknowledges Fortinet, and the company believes this most recent recognition is a testament to the strength of FortiSASE, which delivers comprehensive, cloud-based security with the industry’s most flexible connectivity, whether customers require a unified agent, protection for agentless devices, or seamless integration with Fortinet access points (FortiAPs) or Fortinet Secure SD-WAN.

AI-Powered, Cloud-Delivered Security to Protect the Hybrid Network

Modern organizations require consistent security for all users and edges across the entire network that won't increase complexity or cost. Because FortiSASE is built on Fortinet’s FortiOS operating system and is a part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, Fortinet’s cybersecurity platform, it offers cutting-edge features that help customers consolidate security solutions and benefit from the convergence of networking and security.

Superior cloud-delivered, AI-powered security to protect all users and edges : FortiSASE includes all SSE components needed to protect the hybrid workforce: Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), and universal zero-trust network access (ZTNA), as well as FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services and advanced zero-trust capabilities to protect against sophisticated attacks across the entire network.

: FortiSASE includes all SSE components needed to protect the hybrid workforce: Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), and universal zero-trust network access (ZTNA), as well as FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services and advanced zero-trust capabilities to protect against sophisticated attacks across the entire network. Unified agent and management across SASE use cases: FortiSASE includes the industry's most comprehensive unified agent, which spans ZTNA, digital experience monitoring (DEM), endpoint protection (EPP), and endpoint detection and response (EDR), as well as vulnerability assessment capabilities. It also leverages a unified management console, so customers have deep visibility and control no matter how they use the offering.

FortiSASE includes the industry's most comprehensive unified agent, which spans ZTNA, digital experience monitoring (DEM), endpoint protection (EPP), and endpoint detection and response (EDR), as well as vulnerability assessment capabilities. It also leverages a unified management console, so customers have deep visibility and control no matter how they use the offering. A seamless on-ramp to single-vendor SASE: Because FortiSASE is built on FortiOS and is part of the Security Fabric, customers can easily integrate it with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for single-vendor SASE.

Because FortiSASE is built on FortiOS and is part of the Security Fabric, customers can easily integrate it with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for single-vendor SASE. Network of global, scalable SASE locations: FortiSASE leverages a high-performing, scalable cloud network to deliver best-in-class, AI-powered security and end-to-end DEM to ensure a positive user experience.

FortiSASE leverages a high-performing, scalable cloud network to deliver best-in-class, AI-powered security and end-to-end DEM to ensure a positive user experience. Support for thin edges and microbranches: Fortinet access points and wireless WAN offerings integrate with FortiSASE to provide enterprise-grade, cloud-delivered security across all edges, even those without dedicated security solutions or IT resources.



Fortinet: Recognized in Eight Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports

Fortinet was founded on the principle of converging networking and security into a unified cybersecurity platform anchored by a single operating system. The Fortinet Security Fabric is the result of more than two decades of relentless focus on the company’s platform vision and organic product development and innovation. It spans more than 50 enterprise-grade products and services, including network firewall, wired and wireless LAN, SD-WAN, SASE, SIEM, EDR, and EPP.

Fortinet believes this unique approach is why it has been recognized in eight Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports, including reports for single-vendor SASE, SD-WAN, SSE, enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure, network firewalls, SIEM, endpoint protection platforms, and access management.

With Fortinet, customers don’t have to choose between a unified cybersecurity platform and best-of-breed products—they get both.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today, we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with high-profile, well-respected organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence.

