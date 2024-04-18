Health Advisory Issued for Infinite Herbs Organic Basil

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that an investigation is ongoing into a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections linked to Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil. These products were packed in 2.5-oz clamshell packaging and sold at Trader Joe's stores in several states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

A total of 12 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from seven states. Seven of eight cases with information available reported exposure to fresh organic basil purchased from Trader Joe's before becoming ill.

In response to this investigation, Trader Joe's has voluntarily removed all Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil packed in 2.5-oz clamshell packaging from their stores and this product should no longer be available for sale.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses.