Peer To Peer Network Announces Code For MOBICOIN™ Has Been Completed - Peer To Peer Network Has Also Completed All Smart Contracts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking development heralding a new era of digital transactions, Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP) (“PTOP”) is thrilled to announce the completion of its cutting-edge Smart Contracts platform. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in the realm of decentralized finance and blockchain technology.







Smart Contracts, powered by state-of-the-art blockchain technology, revolutionize traditional agreements by executing predefined actions automatically when specific conditions are met. These self-executing contracts eliminate the need for intermediaries, streamlining processes and enhancing security and efficiency.

"Our team has dedicated countless hours to perfecting our Smart Contracts platform, and we are proud to unveil its completion today," said Nicholis Santana, Tech Team Leader at Peer To Peer Network. "This achievement represents a culmination of innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to empowering individuals and businesses with seamless, trustless transactions."

The benefits of Smart Contracts are manifold. By leveraging blockchain's immutable ledger and cryptographic security, they offer unparalleled transparency, reducing the risk of fraud and manipulation. Additionally, their automated execution minimizes errors and disputes, saving both time and resources.

Completing our Smart Contracts for the MOBICOIN™ platform Peer To Peer Network reaffirms its position at the forefront of technological innovation. As we continue to explore new applications and integrations, we remain dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology and unlocking its transformative potential across industries.

This now marks that all code for the rewards token MOBICOIN™ has been completed. Once we get proper legal guidance for implementation and a legal opinion is completed, we can launch the MOBICOIN™ token. In addition, all smart contracts have been completed. The smart contracts contain all functionality for PTOP’s MOBICOIN™ reward token to integrate the utility with MOBICARD™1.5. We will launch the token and begin integrating the smart contracts with the MOBICARD™ app once legal is ready and after a 30-day Beta test that started yesterday is completed. MOBICARD™ will officially be a Web 3.0 application and will allow us to continue expanding and innovating in the blockchain space.

A brief update in regards to yesterday's app release for MOBICARD™ 1.5. This is an open beta test version of the app. We would greatly appreciate the feedback to improve the user experience. We have added a feedback form to the application located at the bottom of the side menu. Refer to the image below to find the feedback form. (You need to hit the menu 3 lines in the upper left-hand corner of the app, and then as shown in the graphic below, hit the “Submit Feedback” text).





Additionally, any problems, bugs, or comments can be emailed directly to support@freemobicard.com.

"This is another step toward completing our strategic objectives. Soon, I will not be talking about the MOBICOIN but will be showing you the new improved reward token," concluded Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO.

For more information and updates, visit the Peer To Peer Networks website at www.ptopnetwork.com.

Peer To Peer Network

Stock Symbol: PTOP

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139

Investor Relations Phone#: 1-617-481-1971

Email: info@freemobicard.com

Media Contact: Jessica Lombao

Email: info@freemobicard.com

Investor website: www.ptopnetwork.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company intends all forward-looking statements to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our reports at OTC Markets. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91bf7a38-982a-4e5b-bf6e-a30ea568993e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a8977f4-4e8a-4024-b20e-23a591ded7dd