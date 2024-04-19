Teach Haiti: Building Hope Among Chaos
"We are so grateful to see Teach Haiti building while so much is happening in the country. This building gives us hope that one day this country will be better." ”VERMILION, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2014, Teach Haiti embarked on constructing a school in St. Michel de L'Attalaye to provide the highest standard of education to the local children and opened its doors in 2016. St. Michel is a village of roughly 95,000 people in the Artibonite department of Haiti. The village faces significant challenges in terms of education access and economic opportunities. Over half of St. Michel’s children do not go to school, which puts the next rising generation of this community in jeopardy. However, Teach Haiti is changing the narrative of this beloved community.
— St. Michel Resident
With the completion of the new three-story building this month during a national crisis, the school is poised to accommodate nearly 275 students and extend its services to the 9th grade. Their ultimate goal is to begin construction in a few years to establish a school capable of serving students up to the 13th grade (senior year).
The Teach Haiti students in St. Michel thrive in their education. They receive a comprehensive curriculum taught by qualified teachers, from math to science to agriculture and art. The students also enjoy a daily nutritious meal. Beyond its physical structure, the school symbolizes a beacon of hope for the community.
"We are so grateful to see Teach Haiti building while so much is happening in the country. This building gives us hope that one day this country will be better."
Meanwhile, conditions persistently deteriorate in Port-au-Prince, the capital city where Teach Haiti established its first school in 2010, which serves over 400 students. Residents remain confined to their homes, schools remain closed, and local businesses operate at reduced capacity and hours. Regardless of the current conditions, Teach Haiti remains committed to educating children in the capital with online learning.
Teach Haiti is dedicated to establishing a nurturing environment where children can aspire to ambitious dreams for a better future—dreams that have the potential to spark significant change within their community and the nation at large. Despite the challenges, the most profound lesson lies in achieving this goal among the chaos, serving as a powerful reminder that hope endures for all.
A messega of hope among chaos!